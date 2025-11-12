Breakup Rumors Swirled About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet. What’s Really Going On, According To Insiders
Sources drop claims about the celebrity couple.
It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are an item, even though they don’t speak about their relationship publicly. The pair became romantically linked in April 2023 and, since then, they’ve been spotted in public together on various occasions (even engaging in PDA at times). More recently, though, Chalamet (29) and Jenner (28) have been at the center of breakup rumors, leaving their fans to wonder what’s going on. Now, insiders are dropping claims about where things really stand for the high-profile couple.
Sources Share Alleged Details On The State Of Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner’s Relationship
The rumors of a supposed breakup between Jenner and Chalamet surfaced just recently amid the 70th birthday festivities for Kylie’s mother, Kris. In celebration of that occasion, the Kardashian-Jenner family’s matriarch held a massive shindig, which was attended by a host of celebrities. However, the A Complete Unknown star was notably absent from the event, sparking rumors that he and his girlfriend were on the outs. If these latest reports are to be believed, though, that’s not actually the case.
When speaking to People about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, one insider said “they’re great.” Not only that, but the individual also claimed the two had been maintaining their relationship while Chalamet worked on the upcoming Dune: Part Three in Budapest. Apparently, the pair made “an effort to see each other every few weeks,” and Chalamet “has a few days off for the holidays so they're making plans.” A second source also alleged that Jenner even visited her beau on the set of his new film from the 2025 movie schedule:
Some of these reports align with previous sentiments that have been shared by insiders. For instance, it was also reported back in July that the Chalamet/Jenner relationship was holding well up amid Dune 3 production. More recent evidence also suggests the pair are still an item.
Another Piece Of Evidence May Help Prove Jenner And Chalamet Are Still Together
Throughout the duration of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner has shown support for her boyfriend on social media on multiple occasions. (Even Kris Jenner has subtly propped up Chalamet’s endeavors.) Just recently, Chalamet shared a Marty Supreme trailer to Instagram, and Jenner liked the post. Take a look:
Of course, this alone doesn’t officially confirm the Kardashians star and her man are still together but, if they were on the rocks, it would be surprising for her to show that light bit of support.
It’s hard to say just how serious Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are at this point, especially due to how private they keep their relationship. At the very least, though, it sounds like the two A-listers are sticking together. Should these latest reports prove to be true and nothing changes in the immediate future, it’s very possible that the public will see Chalamet and Jenner attending events amid another awards season in just a matter of months.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
