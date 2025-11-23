We Don’t Hear Much About Kylie Jenner And Timothée Chalamet, But An Insider Reveals What’s Happening With Dune, Thanksgiving And More

It’s been well over two years since Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet started dating, and they continue to keep their romance private. That's a pretty big accomplishment, as Jenner has lived most of her life in front of reality TV cameras and Chalamet is, by all accounts, succeeding in his pursuit to become one of the greats in Hollywood. So, with the holidays approaching and Chalamet’s schedule not getting less busy, an insider gave us an alleged look into what’s happening in this celebrity relationship.

Timothée Chalamet Will Celebrate Thanksgiving With The Kardashians

It looks like this Thursday, November 27, Timothée Chalamet will be giving thanks for the extravagant spread provided by one of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, as the actor is allegedly in Los Angeles on a break from filming Dune: Part Three. According to a source for Page Six:

Kylie’s very excited that he’s been back in L.A. She’s happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming. [Timothée Chalamet will be] celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he’s also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set.

This alleged visit should be a relief for fans after breakup rumors struck the couple yet again recently. The Call Me by Your Name star was absent from Kris Jenner’s huge birthday bash earlier this month, but insiders assured fans the couple was doing “great.”

It makes sense that if Timothée Chalamet planned on spending Turkey Day with the Jenners and Kardashians that he wouldn’t worry too much about not being able to sneak away to celebrate the matriarch turning the big 7-0. I’d like to think Kris Jenner will still accept any gift he wasn’t able to give at the time!

Overall, it sounds like the Oscar nominee will also be making time to see his own family during the filming hiatus. So we’ll just have to see if all those photographers happen to catch him out and about as he makes his rounds.

Kylie Jenner Has Reportedly Visited Timothée Chalamet On The Dune 3 Set

It sounds like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been finding ways to see each other, even with his busy schedule (his next project, Marty Supreme is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on Christmas Day). The Kardashians star has even allegedly been making regular trips out to the Hungarian capital, where he’s been filming Dune: Part Three. The source said:

He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they’ve seen each other as much as they can. Kylie’s been flying back and forth every few weeks. Despite the distance, they’ve stayed close. They’ve been making it work.

I love that their relationship can thrive even as he stays busy trying to climb to new heights in his career. Timothee Chalamet revealed that he was preparing for his role in Marty Supreme even when he was filming Wonka and Dune: Part Two, and if they’ve made it this far, it seems like Kylie Jenner must be supportive of his ambitions. I mean, she’s no slouch herself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While we wait for Marty Supreme, you can stream A Complete Unknown with a Hulu subscription or Dune: Part Two with an HBO Max subscription. Kylie Jenner, meanwhile, can be seen on The Kardashians, with new episodes dropping each Thursday on Hulu.