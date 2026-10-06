Not Only Did Tom Cruise And Kirsten Dunst Reunite, It Was At The Same Studio As Interview With The Vampire

It was only a matter of time that Jesse Plemons was asked if Kirsten Dunst reunited with Tom Cruise. When Plemons was first cast alongside Tom Cruise in Digger , I knew this would be the question someone would ask him. Not only did Cruise and Dunst reunite, but it was at the same studio where Interview with the Vampire was shot.

I’m not surprised that Dunst would seize the opportunity to reunite with her former co-star. She first starred alongside the Mission: Impossible actor when she was 11 and has since been a long-time recipient of Cruise’s Christmas cake . So when Plemons visited Entertainment Tonight his wife visit to set was brought up and that’s when the big reveal came:

Well, it was just really beautiful and surreal the day she came to visit. They had shot some of Interview with the Vampire, I believe, at the studio where we were shooting this.

For Interview with the Vampire fans, this is a big deal. The Neil Jordan movie was a hit when it released in 1994 and was a breakout role for Dunst. In fact, she credits Cruise’s advice for helping her land the role of Claudia. (He told her to tuck her legs in when he carried her so she’d look smaller, because she was the tallest girl auditioning.) Cruise played the role of Lestat alongside Brad Pitt in the role of Louis. Despite not having a sequel , Interview with the Vampire remains a favorite among fans of the A-listers.

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Though this revelation makes me wonder if this is the same studio where Cruise and Pitt would drive Go Karts after filming. Either way it makes the reunion even more special between the co-stars, and Digger also serves a reunion for Plemons and Cruise who starred together in Doug Liman’s American Made (2017). If only we could have seen the two together on set as Plemons makes it sound so heartwarming:

It was just really beautiful. I don’t know, he felt like a sort of proud uncle or something, you know? Yeah it was really special.

While we never got a sequel to the cult favorite film, the Anne Rice series has been re-adapted for the screen in AMC Interview with the Vampire. This has taken the story of Louis and Lestat a step further by adapting past the first book and just concluded Season 3 The Vampire Lestat based on the second book. The series is expected to tackle the third book in the series Queen of the Damned for Season 4.

While it doesn’t seem likely we’ll get a Cruise or Dunst cameo in the series, fans are still equally obsessed with the characters. Plus, this doesn’t rule out the two working together in the future. Perhaps, they along with Plemons can find a project in the future that will reunite the three on screen. For now, you can watch Cruise and Plemons in Digger, which is currently in theaters as part of the 2026 movie schedule .

Although, if they were reunite on screen, if they shot at the same studio or even featured a vampire, fans would definitely want to watch that. I know I would!