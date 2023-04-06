Tom Holland Seemingly Has Sewn A ‘Z’ On A Bunch Of His Pants, And TikTok Has A Wild Theory
Now, why is there a cheeky Z on Tom Holland's pants?
While Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood's hottest power couples, they are intensely private, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars’ tend to keep their relationship low-key. So, whenever the two make an appearance together or a seemingly minor detail about their relationship is revealed the internet goes wild – like the time they saw Zendaya reject Paul Mescal’s hand. This time, social media, specifically TikTok, is hyper-fixating on Tom Holland’s pants of all things, because the actor seems to have a “Z” embroidered on them. Obviously, fans have some theories as to why.
Why Does TikTok Think Tom Holland Has A ‘Z’ Sewn On His Pants?
Last summer, the theory about Tom Holland’s pants started circulating when the “Z” was spotted for the first time on the top right-hand corner of his pants' back pocket. The detail-oriented detectives of TikTok quickly picked up on the actor’s pants detail, and many, including layleezaara, came to the conclusion that the actor had embroidered the last letter of the alphabet onto the pocket in honor of his girlfriend Zendaya.
Another TikToker, jaynainmarvel, is also on board with the theory that Holland embroidered the pants as a sweet gesture to his girlfriend, by captioning her video:
Looking at these photos, it does seem like all these Z’s are hand stitched, and I don’t think they’re all from the same brand. This is because of the three pairs, one is clearly a pair of Levi’s while the other two have different pocket stitching. Some commenters made the argument that they’d seen other people wearing jeans with Zs, and it’s all the same brand however, it’s unclear if that’s true.
Or Is Tom Holland Wearing Zendaya's Pants?
However, some don’t think this is a romantic gesture, or a brand, but rather Holland just wearing Zendaya’s pants, I mean they have been known to wear each other’s clothes.
The two have been spotted swapping clothes before, as Seventeen noted. The Spider-Man actor rocked the Dune star’s leather jacket while promoting their Marvel movie, so it seems plausible that they’d swap pants from time to time. Mirren (Taylor’s Version) agrees with this theory, and she commented about it on TikTok, writing:
Others, like tarmara, noted that the label might be to distinguish whose pants are whose, making it clear that she also believes these might be Zendaya’s pants:
Maybe they are Zendaya’s pants and Tom Holland is just borrowing them. Partners exchange clothes all the time, and considering the two actors are around the same size, I could see them swapping wardrobes frequently. However, if these are Zendaya’s pants, why does she have “Z” on them?
If They Are Zendaya’s Pants, Why Is There A 'Z'On Them?
If these are indeed Zendaya’s pants, why would she feel the need to embroider a “Z” on them? Is it so they don’t get mixed up? Is sewing simply a hobby? Does she want to make sure Tom Holland doesn’t steal her pants? The world may never know. However, fans have theorized that whether they are her own pants or her boyfriend’s she is likely capable of doing the stitching herself, as WWK22 commented:
I’m on a similar page, I think she could have done it too, and I find it adorable, no matter whose pants these are.
In conclusion, I think it’s totally possible that Holland had the pants embroidered in honor of Zendaya. The two have shown their love for each other by posting adorable birthday photos on social media, and speaking very highly of one another while promoting their projects. They are also both fashion icons, and I could see them coordinating a cute little moment like this together.
We may not get the answer to the pants mystery ever, however, these theories are pretty convincing, and I think I’m on team: Tom Holland did this for Zendaya. Considering both actors have upcoming projects, with the Spider-Man star having The Crowded Room on the 2023 TV schedule, and the Euphoria lead starring in two movies among 2023 new film releases (the anticipated Dune: Part Two as well as Challengers) an answer could potentially pop up. However, they are both private folks, so we might just have to keep looking out for clues as to what the “Z” means on Tom Holland’s pants.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Most Popular
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes