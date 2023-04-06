Tom Holland Seemingly Has Sewn A ‘Z’ On A Bunch Of His Pants, And TikTok Has A Wild Theory

While Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of Hollywood's hottest power couples, they are intensely private, and the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars’ tend to keep their relationship low-key . So, whenever the two make an appearance together or a seemingly minor detail about their relationship is revealed the internet goes wild – like the time they saw Zendaya reject Paul Mescal’s hand . This time, social media, specifically TikTok, is hyper-fixating on Tom Holland’s pants of all things, because the actor seems to have a “Z” embroidered on them. Obviously, fans have some theories as to why.

Why Does TikTok Think Tom Holland Has A ‘Z’ Sewn On His Pants?

Last summer, the theory about Tom Holland’s pants started circulating when the “Z” was spotted for the first time on the top right-hand corner of his pants' back pocket. The detail-oriented detectives of TikTok quickly picked up on the actor’s pants detail, and many, including layleezaara , came to the conclusion that the actor had embroidered the last letter of the alphabet onto the pocket in honor of his girlfriend Zendaya.

Another TikToker, jaynainmarvel , is also on board with the theory that Holland embroidered the pants as a sweet gesture to his girlfriend, by captioning her video:

Idk if this is sweet or creepy 😂 imma go with sweet because i love them so much

Looking at these photos, it does seem like all these Z’s are hand stitched, and I don’t think they’re all from the same brand. This is because of the three pairs, one is clearly a pair of Levi’s while the other two have different pocket stitching. Some commenters made the argument that they’d seen other people wearing jeans with Zs, and it’s all the same brand however, it’s unclear if that’s true.

Or Is Tom Holland Wearing Zendaya's Pants?

However, some don’t think this is a romantic gesture, or a brand, but rather Holland just wearing Zendaya’s pants, I mean they have been known to wear each other’s clothes.

The two have been spotted swapping clothes before, as Seventeen noted. The Spider-Man actor rocked the Dune star’s leather jacket while promoting their Marvel movie, so it seems plausible that they’d swap pants from time to time. Mirren (Taylor’s Version) agrees with this theory, and she commented about it on TikTok, writing:

There probs hers tbh

Others, like tarmara, noted that the label might be to distinguish whose pants are whose, making it clear that she also believes these might be Zendaya’s pants:

What if they have to label their jeans so they don’t mix them up 💀 i doubt they’d label the outside but it’s so funny to think about

Maybe they are Zendaya’s pants and Tom Holland is just borrowing them. Partners exchange clothes all the time, and considering the two actors are around the same size, I could see them swapping wardrobes frequently. However, if these are Zendaya’s pants, why does she have “Z” on them?

If They Are Zendaya’s Pants, Why Is There A 'Z'On Them?

If these are indeed Zendaya’s pants, why would she feel the need to embroider a “Z” on them? Is it so they don’t get mixed up? Is sewing simply a hobby? Does she want to make sure Tom Holland doesn’t steal her pants? The world may never know. However, fans have theorized that whether they are her own pants or her boyfriend’s she is likely capable of doing the stitching herself, as WWK22 commented:

I think she might have done it…she knits so she can probably easily thread that! 🥰

I’m on a similar page, I think she could have done it too, and I find it adorable, no matter whose pants these are.

In conclusion, I think it’s totally possible that Holland had the pants embroidered in honor of Zendaya. The two have shown their love for each other by posting adorable birthday photos on social media , and speaking very highly of one another while promoting their projects. They are also both fashion icons, and I could see them coordinating a cute little moment like this together.