This Video Of Isla Fisher Finding Out Her Now You See Me Co-Star Was Born The Same Year Her Scooby Doo Movie Dropped Is Humbling

Isla Fisher has been acting professionally for years, and she’s still thriving. Of course, with that kind of longevity comes the possibility that a star will work with younger actors who may not have even been born during the early years of their career. Fisher had a similar experience with one of her scene partners from her 2025 movie schedule release, Now You See Me: Now You Don't. In this case, the Australian actor learned that one of her co-stars was born the year Scooby-Doo was released, and the video of the revelation is perfect.

Joining Isla Fisher in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is Dominic Sessa (the up-and-comer who rose to prominence as a result of his work in The Holdovers). While promoting their new movie, the stars spoke to interviewer Jeff Thurm, who mentioned that Scooby-Doo detail during the chat. The video, which is on Instagram, is very humbling, but anyone who humorously feels personally attacked by this may surely find humor in Fisher’s response. Check it out:

I mean, what else can you really do in that situation but laugh? Also, the dry way in which Seesa acknowledges he was born in 2002 (October 25, to be exact) is great as well. So Sessa was just a few months from entering this world when Doo hit theaters over the summer of the aforementioned year. That’s honestly surreal, not just from the perspective of Fisher – who played Shaggy Rogers’ love interest, Mary Jane, in the movie – but from my experience as well.

When Raja Gosnell’s first live-action adaptation of Mystery Inc. hit the silver screen, I was a kid and was eager to see the movie. Even today, I can remember that period of time vividly and the excitement that swirled around the film’s release (I even recall the Six Flags America commercial advertising the soundtrack.) Considering all of that, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel just a tad old upon realizing that Dominic Sessa was born later that year.

It’s also somewhat hard to believe it’s been over 23 years since Scooby-Doo, which was penned by James Gunn, hit theaters. The flick proved to be a box office hit and spawned a 2004 sequel, subtitled Monsters Unleashed, which wasn’t as successful. Gunn has since expressed mixed feelings about the movies, especially the first one, given they went through creative changes. The first installment was actually meant to be R-rated before those changes were implemented.

However, both of those Scooby-Doo movies are greatly loved, and they’ve reached new generations of fans in great part due to streaming. Also, while Fred Jones actor Freddie Prinze Jr. admitted his “regret” over doing the movies due to dealing with execs, he also said he appreciated the joy the films brought fans. I know that, for me, these films were formative, and I’m grateful to Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini and co. for taking part in the films.

Isla Fisher should also be proud of taking part in Scooby-Doo, which was also my first time seeing her on screen. At the very least, though, it seems she can see the humor in now being so far removed from the movie that Dominic Sessa and a host of other actors have been born since its release. That movie Doo-ology (sorry) is now available to rent or buy on various streaming platforms. Also, check out Fisher and Sessa in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, which is in theaters now.