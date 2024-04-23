Viral Pics Of Scarlett Johansson Dating Jack Antonoff In High School Run Around And The Comment Connecting The Dots Between This And Taylor Swift Is Mind Boggling

Get ready to channel your inner conspiracy theorist because things are about to get wild! Viral photos have surfaced showing a young Scarlett Johansson dating music producer Jack Antonoff back in high school. The post is creating some buzz, with one fan piecing together a connection that stretches all the way to Taylor Swift, and it's truly mind-boggling. So, grab your corkboard and redstring and throw on your tinfoil hats–Hey Siri, play "Anti-Hero.”–Let's dive into this juicy celebrity connection.

The Tickets Please Podcast shared the nostalgic snapshots on their official Instagram page. They showcase the pair during their time at the Professional Children's School in New York City circa 2001. The images, one of which you can view below, show the pair cozying up to one another, Jack even planting a kiss on ScarJo’s nose while the two were still in high school.

For those out of the loop, Jack Antonoff isn't just some guy from Scarlett Johansson's teenage love diaries. He's a veteran music producer and “Anti-Hero” co-writer who's been part of all upcoming Taylor Swift projects since her pop debut with 1989 —and yes, they just dropped 'Taylor’s Version' last October. But what does any of this have to do with ScarJo? Well, hold onto your hats because the answer lies deep in the jungle of internet comments.

User @gretchen.radde didn't waste any time in mapping out the celebrity connections for us. They dropped a comment that's pure gold:

Jack and Scarlett date. Scarlett marries Ryan. Ryan marries Blake. Blake BFF is Taylor. Taylor writes with Jack. 🤯

If you're scratching your head, here's the breakdown: Jack (Antonoff) and Scarlett (Johansson) used to date. After that, Scarlett married Ryan (Reynolds), who later tied the knot with Blake (Lively). And guess who Blake's BFF is? None other than Taylor (Swift)—you might've seen them at Chiefs games , just two pals hanging out. And to bring it full circle, Taylor collaborates with Jack on her music. Honestly, it reads like a plot straight out of a daytime soap opera!

A friend from Antonoff's high school days shared with Page Six back in 2014 that the relationship between him and Johansson ended shortly after they graduated. According to the friend, the MCU veteran actress allegedly became immersed in the glitz of Hollywood, which led to their breakup. A few years later, Antonoff, who was then the lead vocalist for the band Steel Train, released the most 2000s angst-ridden song you’ve heard, which seemed to echo this sentiment. The track, titled “Better Love,” features quite telling lyrics such as "Scars are in her name / And she scars me with blame / Hey Scarlett, you're not the same," and "This girl, she had it kinda sweet / 'Till fame swept her off her feet / She sees nothing she did before / Lets her colors hit the floor."

Two decades have passed since these high school sweethearts went their separate ways, with both carving out successful careers. Johansson recently voiced a character in the upcoming animated film Transformers One . Meanwhile, Antonoff has been busy producing Swift's latest album, The Torchered Poets Department, laden with soul-stirring lyrics . He even joined Swift onstage for a surprise for a surprise nightly performance duet of “Getaway Car” during the first night of her New Jersey shows last May, showcasing their dynamic collaboration.

