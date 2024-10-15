Watch Anne Hathaway Go Full Ella Enchanted By Singing Queen’s ‘Somebody To Love’ For A Fundraiser

Anne Hathaway is really having a serious moment. Case in point: her spring hit The Idea of You (which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) upcoming sequels like the confirmed comeback of Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries and anticipated Devil Wears Prada 2 along with original cast. And with her continuing to be the stylish but relatable queen, the girl can’t lose. The triple threat recently reminded us all that she can still flawlessly tap into her Ella Enchanted roots, especially for something she supports.

The Interstellar alum attended The Broadway for Harris fundraiser in New York on October 14th and sang an incredible rendition of Queen’s "Somebody To Love." While it’s only a short clip, she delivers big time. Catch it below via Pop Base’s X account:

Anne Hathaway sings ‘Somebody To Love’ at a Broadway for Harris fundraiser. pic.twitter.com/iEkVtjo9xCOctober 15, 2024

Hathaway commands the stage, effortlessly, and sings through the classic hit with ease. In the fairy tale flick, she sings the legendary ballad but with various variations due to her character’s need to comply with requests. The Oscar winner has come a long way since her Ella days, and her singing chops are still fully intact.

Ella Enchanted is based on the book of the same name. It centers around Ella and her fairy tale, which involves her fairy godmother giving her the gift of obedience. Naturally, her gift gets her into trouble after her mother passes away and others use it against her. Ella seeks out how to break the gift that has become a curse and learns a lot along the way. The nostalgic comedy/fantasy is available to those who have a Netflix subscription.

Let’s not forget that Hathaway went on to play a Fantine in the cinematic version of Les Misérables, which was received well by its audiences and critics alike. There are a few other films that showcase her vocal range. You can catch her in the children’s blockbuster, Rio, and its sequel, as well as, Song One, a romantic drama. Rio is available to those who have a Max subscription and Song One is available for those who have a Peacock subscription.

As mentioned, the Dark Knight Rises star has been quite busy leveling up her career and exciting her fans

with the confirmation of Princess Diaries 3. Hathaway herself has been an A-lister essentially since her beginnings, including her first role in Get Real, a short-lived family show that got canceled due to struggling ratings. Again, relatable.

So, what’s next for the newest Queen of Genovia besides our beloved reboots? My hope is that she heads to Broadway sometime soon to continue to impress audiences and fans with her singing ability, and maybe snag a Tony in the process! She is a Tony short of EGOT status after all. For now, her singing to support a candidate she believes in will work for us.