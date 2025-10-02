Rumors Cite A 'Cocaine Clause' In Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Split, But Not So Fast

The revelation that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are divorcing after nearly two decades together shocked many. The couple, who have two teenage children, seemed to be as solid a celebrity couple as any, and more so than many. While there are few details regarding what, if anything, specifically happened to cause the split, the couple now has to navigate a celebrity divorce.

As happens when any major stars split, there is a lot of property and a lot of money that needs to be separated between the two parties. A decent chunk of that money could be coming Keith Urban’s way, due to a stipulation in the couple’s prenuptial agreement that’s being called the “cocaine clause.”

Keith Urban’s Pre-Nup “Cocaine Clause”

Keith Urban has been public about his battles with substance abuse over the years. It’s well known that the country singer went into rehab early in his marriage to Kidman. Hello Magazine is reporting that, in an attempt to help keep Urban sober, a clause was allegedly placed in their pre-nup that stated that Kidman would pay Urban $600,000 for every year he remained sober during their marriage.

As Keith Urban has reportedly remained sober since entering rehab shortly after their 2006 marriage, that would entitle the singer to more than $11 million. That’s a pretty significant payout, even for people who are both millionaires in their own right.

Kidman And Urban's Actual Support Agreement

However, there is some question as to whether or not this “cocaine clause” is actually being enforced. E! News has apparently seen the divorce petition, which goes into significant detail about how many of the couple’s assets will be split, and there is no mention of such a large payout to Urban. In fact, there’s almost nothing changing hands between Urban and Kidman at all.

According to the divorce petition, there will be no spousal or child support payments. Kidman is set to be the custodial parent, with the two children, aged 17 and 14, spending 59 days of the year with their dad.

Urban and Kidman are each keeping the cars that are in their names and their own personal items like clothing and jewelry, and the pair have already come to an agreement regarding the splitting up of shared items like furniture, appliances, and art.

Considering that it looks like the former couple have been working on these decisions for some time, and have come to an agreement on many things, and that there’s no mention of Kidman paying Urban any money at all, it appears that even if the pre-nup clause is genuine, the pair have seemingly decided not to enforce it.

Fans have been looking for details that may explain the couple's split. Whatever the details, it appears the split is being handled as quickly and easily as possible, which indicates both sides will be fine.