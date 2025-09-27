The Eye-Watering Sum It’s Costing Guests To Stay In Santa Barbara for Selena Gomez’s Wedding

The big day has allegedly come for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, as reports indicate the couple will tie the knot on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California. While no details of the impending wedding have been confirmed by the couple, rumors suggest some big names will be in attendance to see the Only Murders in the Building star marry the Grammy-nominated record producer. And, after seeing how much it costs to stay at the resort, I think they’d better have some big bank accounts too.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have reportedly rented out the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara, The Sun reports, for their guests to stay as they attend a weekend of wedding events. The exclusive 5-star resort will allegedly only be open to guests of the couple, with accommodations priced at up to $3,500 a night.

OK, that is a lot to drop on a single night in a hotel (that's more like rent or mortgage for a month, right?) and, considering the I Said I Love You First artists are allegedly planning a multi-day affair, it sounds like the wedding guests could be looking at a minimum $7,000 bill for a place to lay their heads.

Now, the source does say the couple rented the resort out, so I’m thinking Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco probably footed the bill for their family and friends’ hotel stays. Not that I think the guests would have any trouble coming up with that kind of money.

We don’t know exactly who will be present to see the couple say “I do,” but insiders have said Selena Gomez’s longtime bestie Taylor Swift will be there. Travis Kelce was allegedly supposed to accompany his fiancée to the wedding but, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing Sunday afternoon, I’m not sure he’s available.

Also possibly in attendance will be Steve Martin and Martin Short — the actress’ co-stars from Only Murders in the Building (of which the fifth season is currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule, available to stream with a Hulu subscription). I have to believe Meryl Streep also scored an invite, given how tickled Selena Gomez was to see Short texting Streep amid rumors of romance between the two.

While guests will allegedly be staying at the upscale El Encanto, the location of the wedding itself is being kept a secret. An insider told The Sun:

All the guests will be picked up and driven to the location without knowing their destination ahead of time. Everyone is so excited despite the mystery, they know it will be an amazing time.

After having some details of their wedding leaked, I don’t blame the couple for wanting to maintain as much privacy as possible.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez began dating in 2023 — though they met years before that — and got engaged a year and a half later. The singer/actress was seen partying with friends on a girls trip in Cabo San Lucas at the end of August, with many speculating that the getaway was Gomez’s bachelorette.

Hopefully, we’ll get some of the details from Selena and Benny’s big wedding weekend — if that day has, indeed, come. I also wouldn’t mind hearing what guests think of those $3,500 resort accommodations, either.