Leonardo DiCaprio Is Infamous For Serial Dating. What's (Allegedly) 'Different' About His Relationship With Vittoria Ceretti

Last weekend during the 98th Academy Awards, if you were looking closely, you might have noticed Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were side-by-side at the ceremony watching the 2026 Oscar winners get announced. It’s a rare move for DiCaprio, who typically brings his mom regardless of his relationship status. So, what’s going on with these two? Well, an insider is dropping details on how this relationship from ones DiCaprio has had in the past.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been together for two and a half years, and a source “close to the actor” recently spoke to People about the A-lister's relationship. If this person is to be believed, Ceretti and DiCaprio joint appearance at the Oscars is an indication of where their relationship is at. In the insider’s words:

This relationship with Vittoria does feel different and more serious. He genuinely cares for her. They may not be ready to get married, but for the first time Leo is open to a serious future.

Over the years, DiCaprio has earned a reputation of dating women in their early 20s. It's also been said that the 51-year-old has never been with a partner while they were in their 30s or over and has primarily dated women specifically under 25. Ceretti is currently 27 years old, which shows he’s breaking a long-held pattern with partners, after being with Gigi Hadid prior to her, who was also 27 during their relationship.

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Ages aside, the source is claiming that DiCaprio “genuinely cares” for the Italian model and is much more “openly affectionate” with her than his friends have seen him with his previous girlfriends. Along with her appearance at the Oscars, Ceretti was also with DiCaprio at the One Battle After Another premiere in Los Angeles back in September, and she accompanied him during his New York press tour for the film.

Nearly a year ago, it was alleged that Ceretti had “become the priority” in DiCaprio’s life and that he’d never been “this in love or this devoted to a woman.” Based on these more recent comments, it seems they’ve only continued to grow as a couple since then. The insider also said this:

Vittoria also has her own life and she’s very independent, which is appealing to him, especially when he’s away for filming and has long days on set.

DiCaprio recently started filming his latest movie with Martin Scorsese, What Happens At Night, which co-stars Jennifer Lawrence. He certainly must be revived after his last movie, One Battle After Another, just one Best Picture over the weekend in a tight race with Sinners. The movie won a total of six Oscars, with writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson winning Oscar gold for the first time. (That actually follows an interesting pattern involving famed filmmakers finally getting wins specifically on DiCaprio-led movies.)

Per this latest information about DiCaprio’s relationship, it’s great to hear he and Ceretti are reportedly happy and in love. If all goes well, award show hosts like Nikki Glaser might even need to hang up DiCaprio dating jokes soon.