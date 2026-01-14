Nikki Glaser’s Brutal Cut Jokes Included Sydney Sweeney’s Short Shorts, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Younger Dates And So Much More
Ok, some of these are pretty good.
The Golden Globes are considered one of the first big awards shows of the season, but the event is also something of a Hollywood roast, with many of the event’s hosts taking direct aim at the nominees (and eventual winners) with some pretty cutting barbs. This year's host Nikki Glaser has been no exception and many of her jokes this year have gone viral. But if you think these were bad, wait until you see what she didn’t say.
Glaser made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where she took a few minutes to go through a shortlist of the jokes from her opening monologue that did not make the final cut. Her first snipped-out joke was aimed at Sydney Sweeney and her movie, Christy, which was seen as a major 2025 box office flop. Glaser said:
Maybe Glaser felt bad about drawing attention to such a significant bomb in the career of Sydney Sweeney. Of course, that movie is likely already in her rearview mirror, considering that she followed it with a major hit in The Housemaid, a movie which already has a sequel in development.
You can’t really talk about the last year in Hollywood without talking about AI, and Nikki Claser certainly had that on her list of jokes. Although her focus was less about the A.I. “actress” that was introduced and more a shot at Hollywood power structures when she said:
Some targets are evergreen for comedians, and one is Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life. The One Battle After Another star is known for dating women who are becoming increasingly younger than he is. Glaser actually did make a joke about DiCaprio’s girlfriends, but one that she almost made went:
One up-and-coming star nearly had his name dropped by Nikki Glaser as the comedian had a joke all lined up regarding Jonathan Bailey being named Sexiest Man Alive. Although, as with the A.I. joke, the aim wasn’t really at Bailey, but at others, many of whom were probably in the room when she would have said:
While some comedians don’t really seem to care about the way their jokes might be taken, Nikki Glaser has admitted that when she realizes she’s gone too far, she clearly isn’t trying to upset anybody. That doesn’t mean the jokes aren’t without humor. Check out these, and some other cut jokes in the clip below.
Some of these jokes may have been cut for simply not being as funny as other jokes. Others may have been seen as two mean to too likely to cause problems. Glaser still likely made a few people at the Golden Globes uncomfortable, and if she returns to host again, that’s unlikely to change.
