Why Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Playing So ‘Nice’? An Insider Explains Why They Look Like They’re Being ‘As Civilized’ ‘As Possible’

Celebrity couples have a way of making headlines, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. One high profile pair that's been turning heads lately is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are splitting up after months of online speculation. Some folks have been wondering why Affleck and Lopez are playing so nice, and an insider explained why they look like they’re being "as civilized" "as possible." Let's break it all down.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, with Bennifer 2.0 married for about two years. Since then they've been fairly quiet, with Affleck and Lopez even photographed being affectionate recently. So what's going on behind the scenes? An insider who is allegedly close to the couple told Ok! Magazine that the former couple's lack of a prenup is factoring heavily into the situation. They were quoted saying:

Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice. Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible.

Well, that's another interesting fold. If this insider is to be believed, it seems like the lack of legal protection is making Affleck and Lopez play nice in the midst of their split. That, and the fact that their children have gotten so close.

It remains to be seen whether or not things stay the same, or if the former couple ends up battling in court. We've seen Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's legal battle take place over seven years, so the stakes definitely feel high. And the lack of a prenup could make things very messy.

(Image credit: Nuyorican Productions/20th Century Studios)

While they're seemingly "playing nice" there are some outstanding financial matters that could potentially complicate Affleck and Lopez's divorce proceedings. First up, they're struggling to sell their $68 million mansion, which they bought and remodeled to live in with their family. What's more, it was reported that Affleck and Lopez lost millions on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription). Whether or not these factor into what's happening with the divorce remains to be seen.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have quite a history together, with the pair reuniting and getting married many years after their original relationship made "Bennifer" into a household name. The public was shocked when they got together, and are now equally shook by the fact that they're already heading for divorce.

Aside from the potential legal issues, the fact that Affleck and Lopez are being so agreeable in the midst of their split may be due to their children. The kids reportedly have close relationships with each other, so taking each other to court has the potential to jeopardize that.

Personal issues aside, both Affleck and Lopez have a number of upcoming projects coming down the line. While we wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.