Megan Fox And MGK Are Allegedly ‘Together Often,’ But Are They Reconciling? Insiders Drop Claims

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back in each other’s orbit, and while they’re reportedly not calling it a reconciliation, the reality looks a lot like one. After a rocky 2024 breakup and the birth of their daughter, Saga Blade, in March, the two are now spending significant time together. However, are they putting a name to whatever it is they’re rebuilding? Insiders are now dropping supposed details about where MGK and Fox stand right now.

According to an exclusive report from People, the duo “act like a couple,” even though they haven’t “put a label on it.” The outlet cites multiple insiders who makes claims about the Fox and MGK having a slow, quiet reset in their relationship since welcoming their first child together. While it’s not being billed as a full-blown romantic reunion, there’s supposedly something real happening behind closed doors. One insider claims:

They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon. He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.

All in all, the vibe is said to be low-pressure but deeply involved. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has reportedly been a steady presence in both Fox’s and Saga’s day-to-day lives, something that seems to be making a difference. A source close to the pair continued:

Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways.

Despite the co-parenting focus, the feelings are allegedly intact. When discussing Fox and Baker, the second insider put it simply:

Things are great now. He's amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.

Megan Fox, 39, and MGK, 35, called it quits at the end of 2024 shortly after going public with the pregnancy. Over the summer, they spent time together in Costa Rica with their newborn, which one insider claimed to People was about “rebuilding trust” and reconnecting but not rushing back into a relationship. If the individual is to be believe, "for the first time in a long while, they felt like good friends again.”

Based on insider comments and sentiments made by the A-listers themselves, they've been keeping things deliberately undefined ever since. No one’s pushing for labels and is testing the waters to see whether or not there is room for anything beyond coparenting, the source said at the time.

Fox has three older sons from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a teenage daughter, Casie, from a past relationship. As for what life has been like since their baby arrived, Baker said in June that Fox was "in the no sleep club" and taking on the brunt of parenthood since he'd been touring.

MGK’s recent lyrics seem to point to emotional mess behind the scenes. On “Treading Water,” from his latest album Los Americana, he addresses their split, fatherhood, and a desire to be better. One lyric reads:

I broke this home, but I’ll change for our daughter / So she’s not alone.

Baker and Fox in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, fell hard and fast and were engaged by early 2022. Whether the flame reignites or just simmers beneath a strong co-parenting bond, only time will tell. At this point, the public at large can only wait and see what transpires.

On the professional front, Megan Fox and Kelly's 2025 movie schedule has been a little slow, but the former was recently cast in the highly anticipated upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 as Chica.