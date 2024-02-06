Zendaya And Florence Pugh Tell The Empowering Story Behind How They Met, And Of Course, Their A+ Styles Are Involved

While we won’t know much about Dune: Part Two , and specifically Chani and Princess Irulan’s on-screen relationship until the film premieres on the 2024 movie schedule on March 1, we do know that Zendaya and Florence Pugh are great friends in real life. Amazingly, we got to learn even more about how these two powerhouses became pals, and their A+ styles plus their empowering support of one another have a lot to do with it.

Before Zendaya and Florence Pugh became part of the Dune: Part Two cast , they were admirers of each other’s sense of style. While chatting with Extra about their upcoming film, the two fangirled over their co-star’s fashion choices, and revealed that they met because of it:

Florence Pugh: She’s one of my icons, whenever, this is how we kind of met.

Zendaya: Through fashion.

Pugh continued to explain the sweet way she and Zendaya met, noting that they’re each other’s biggest fans when it comes to fashion:

We followed each other, well for ages, and we'd start chatting anytime any one of us would step foot out somewhere we'd be like the biggest fangirl.

Zendaya backed her up, specifically citing the pink sheer Valentino number that helped turn Florence Pugh into the fashion icon we know and love today. The conversation continued, and became very empowering as the duo said:

Zendaya: [I saw] the pink Valentino you wore, and I was like 'Divine!'

Florence Pugh: Literally just on each others' toes being like 'Ah! This is amazing!' And then when we finally got to meet it was great.

From the glamorous two-piece sets that Pugh’s been loving recently to being the sheer dress muse we all adore, the Little Women star’s year of fashion has been innovative and gorgeous. Zendaya absolutely loves her co-star’s fearlessness when it comes to her looks, and made that clear as she said:

I think what I appreciate is you're not afraid to experiment and to try things. And that's what fashion should be. You know? It's for us and what we fucking like, and I appreciate that you rock your shit.

While Pugh hilariously thought she couldn’t compete with Zendaya when it came to being “cute,” these two ladies are both at the top of their game fashion-wise and in terms of cuteness. They both have such a healthy outlook on their style and the way they’re perceived, and learning that they’ve supported each other for so long is empowering.

Speaking of uplifting each other, the Oppenheimer star went on to speak about why it’s so important to see people like Zendaya confidently experimenting with fashion. She explained:

And also similarly in the way that you express yourself, it's supposed to be fun, and every single time you sit in a chair, and your glam team get you ready, and these amazing people are making you into the thing that you feel that you need for that day, it's like a wedding. Every day you sit down and you put on your things you're getting ready for a ceremony, for a day, for a moment. Be happy with the thing that you're wearing even if a few thousand people don't like it, so what, it's you that's going on the carpet, it's you that's enjoying it. Once you see someone do that, like we see Zendaya do every single time she steps out, it's enjoyable. The whole thing is wonderful, and it's silly. So, have fun with it.

I absolutely adore Florence Pugh’s outlook on fashion, and her appreciation for the Euphoria lead's style. Both women have impeccable taste, and they are constantly one-upping themselves, and trying out new things when it comes to fashion. Along with the Midsommar actress constantly evolving the sheer trend, just take a look at Zendaya’s recent outfits, like the one that featured pants with a train or her Tina Turner-inspired press fit , and you’ll completely understand.

As the Dune: Part Two press tour continues, I’m sure we’ll get more incredible looks and fashion moments from both Florence Pugh and Zendaya. And knowing the sweet friendship they share because of their mutual appreciation for each other’s styles makes these moments even sweeter and more empowering.