Zendaya Stuns On Vogue Cover In Gorgeous White Gown, And It’s Giving Wedding Dress

While Zendaya was originally a Disney kid, she's become one of the most bankable movie stars in Hollywood. This is partly thanks to her Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria, as well as major film projects like Spider-Man and Dune. Zendaya's also a bonafide fashion icon, thanks to her bold red carpet looks. She recently rocked the cover of Vogue, and her gorgeous gown is definitely giving wedding dress vibes.

Aside from her thriving career, the public is also invested in Zendaya's personal life, specifically her relationship with Tom Holland. There have been some rumors that they're heading to marriage, and smart money says that chatter is going to get louder thanks what she's wearing for Vogue. Check out the cover image below:

Does anyone else hear wedding bells? While this is a professional photo shoot and definitely not an announcement about nuptials with Tom Holland, smart money says those who ship the couple are going to go crazy over this image of her in a white dress. And truly, the look itself is absolutely stunning.

The image was shared on the official social media of Vogue, in a look styled by Zendaya's image architect Law Roach and photographed by the legendary Annie Leibovitz. And the comments section is filled with fans questioning the fact that she's seemingly wearing a wedding dress.

In all fairness, the white gown isn't the only look that Zendaya rocked for the May issue of Vogue. Other images shared on Instagram show her in alternate looks, which are also gorgeous. You can check out another image below:

Yet another reason why Zenaya continue to be #FashionGoals: she can seemingly rock any bold look without the clothes wearing her. Still, I believe that it's the white dress that's going to set the internet ablaze, as fans theorize about what that gown might mean for her personal life.

Of course, there's no indication that Zendaya and Tom Holland are actually going to get engaged anytime soon. The pair seem to value their privacy, but that unfortunately hasn't stopped fans from speculating and obsessing about the pair. Indeed, they kept their relationship on the DL as long as they could, until Zendaya and Holland were photographed kissing years back. After that they started attending events together, and it soon became clear that they were in a long term relationship.

Given just how famous the pair is, smart money says rumors and chatter about their relationship. There's something about celebrity couples that have a way of making headlines, even if there's no news to report.

Aside from their romantic relationship, fans are also hoping to see Tom Holland and Zendaya back on the big screen together for Spider-Man 4. Unfortunately, it's unclear if/when that upcoming Marvel movie will arrive. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.