Zendaya Wore A Billowing Skirt With A Teeny Tiny, Itty Bitty Bikini Top, And It’s Generating A Ton Of Comments From Fans (And Tom Holland)

Zendaya loves clothes and fashion, and she’s been one to watch on every red carpet since at least 2014, when she broke the Internet by rocking a jumpsuit and a bowler hat . Each red carpet is an opportunity to develop a new character, she has said, and lucky for us, she seems to use her Instagram as an extension of that, compiling all of her viral looks in one place. Score another win for the celebrity fashionista, as her latest look — a billowing skirt and itty bitty, barely there bikini top — got the attention of many fans, as well as her partner, Tom Holland .

Maybe it’s all that tennis training she did for her upcoming movie Challengers , or maybe that glow is all natural, but her recent fit generated a ton of comments. Zendaya sported a cream-and-purple print jacket that covered just her arms and shoulders with its puffy sleeves, along with a matching skirt. Nothing more than a teeny tiny silver bikini top covered her front, giving Kim Kardashian’s tortilla chip-sized swimwear a run for its money. Check out the Euphoria star’s newest fashion moment:

Many of the commenters made sure to wish Zendaya a happy birthday , as the actress turned 27 on September 1, and as for the other responses, no description of mine can do justice to the madness. Just take a look at how Instagram user ohteen reacted:

I just fell to my knees in my dad’s study and broke my head on the corner of the table and all I could scream was MOTHER so loud that my mum ran in and I told her NOT YOU!!

If she’s famous enough to be photographed holding dog poo , of course she’s famous enough to cause head injuries amongst her fans. That’s how it works, right? Meanwhile, the compliments continued to flood in, with her followers saying:

You are the birthday girl and we are the ones who GOT THE GIFT 😮‍💨😍😍 You look breathtaking I need to lay down. – dayacrue

This could be in a museum. – noavandergaag

YOU’RE ALWAYS SERVING LOOKS 🔥🔥🔥 – desirealmanaz

But leave it to Tom Holland — aka #boyfriendgoals — to turn in the post’s best comment. His reaction has garnered more than 150,000 likes, as he gave his girlfriend a simple:

First

That comment has literally never been more endearing. We’ve seen Tom Holland sweetly support Zendaya on social media before — such as when he “liked” all the posts about her during her Coachella performance in April, and ensuring he was the “first” comment just shows a new level of attentiveness and dedication. The co-stars who became real-life-lovers are known for being protective of their relationship , so when we see these adorable moments between them, fans just can’t contain their excitement.

In fact, Instagram user tomhollandsdaya broke down just how much good Zendaya’s post brought to their life, commenting:

In only 0.01 nanosecond, this post has cured my depression, cleared my skin, filled my wallet with money, & made all my dreams come true. I’m suddenly happier than ever, thriving, & living my best life. I feel like I’m on cloud nine & gotten everything I’ve ever wanted.