Lakeith Stanfield's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows You Need To Check Out

Darius occupies the same space as many weird, ditzy, or crazy friend characters that we often see in comedy and sitcom series. However, Lakeith Stanfield adds layers to Darius that often doesn’t exist in some of these other versions of this character. Darius is as fascinating as he is strange. Atlanta is one of the most refreshing comedies to come out of the last few years. It is extremely funny, edgy, and unique. FX renewed Atlanta for season 3 and 4, but fans still have to wait a little longer to see more of Darius, Earn, and Paper Boi. Hulu is currently streaming the first two seasons of Atlanta. Watch it HERE.