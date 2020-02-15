Knives Out 2: What We Know So Far About The Rian Johnson Sequel

The famed private investigator, who rose to prominence following a profile in The New Yorker of which he was the subject, at first appeared to be an unnecessary, and almost bumbling, presence in the investigation of Harlan Thrombey's death, which seemed like an open-and-shut case of suicide. Daniel Craig's character was even judgmental of his own deductive reasoning, on account that he was unable to identify the anonymous person who hired him for the case in the first place. However, by the conclusion of Knives Out, Benoit Blanc manages to piece together the events prior to and following Harlan Thrombey's death with pin point accuracy, ultimately rendering any criticism of his skill a moot point.