Alexandra Daddario: 6 Marvel Or DC Characters She'd Be Perfect To Play

She-Hulk

We still have yet to see who Marvel will cast as Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters, otherwise known as the more frequently green but almost equally strong She-Hulk, for her self-titled TV show slated to debut eventually on Disney+. There are more than enough wonderful candidates to fill this role, and Alexandra Daddario had already made as good a case as any of them, if not a better one, with her badass resilience in San Andreas and proper fitness practice in Baywatch as just a few examples. However, she has never had the experience of a full-body transformation with makeup, such as how Zoe Saldana or Karen Gillan have in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, but, hey, there is a first time for everything.