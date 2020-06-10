6 DC Characters Vin Diesel Would Be Perfect To Play

Lobo

Speaking of hair, this intergalactic bounty hunter and mercenary almost looks like Bloodshot if he a lot more of it. But no, the chance to see Vin Diesel in a wig is far from why he would be a good candidate. Lobo is one of DC's anti-heroic alien badasses, and he was officially introduced to live action on Syfy's pre-Superman show Krypton, with plans to lead a spin-off series that were eventually scrapped. Still, a solo movie (or even a cameo) is not out of the question, and if Diesel's performance as space outlaw Riddick is not enough evidence he would be perfect to lead said picture, what is? And yet, he might have to fight for the Lobo role, as it has piqued the interest of both Danny Trejo and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, in case the Flashpoint Batman thing for the latter ends up not working out.