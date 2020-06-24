Sarah Paulson: 10 Movie and TV Appearances You May Have Forgotten About

Vikki Hiller (Down With Love)

In this 1960s-style romantic comedy (but with a more honest depiction of the era's sexual politics), Sarah Paulson plays Vikki Hiller, the editor of a romance advice book for women by Barbara Novak (Renée Zellwegger), making herself the target of playboy journalist Catcher Block (Ewan McGregor) who sets to prove he can make her fall in love with him. While Zellwegger and McGregor are the central romantic leads of Down with Love, from future Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, a budding romance between Hiller and Block's friend Peter MacMannus (David Hyde Pierce) is a subplot worth rooting for.