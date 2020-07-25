12 Movies To Stream Or Rent Now That Tenet Is Delayed

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While there is still much we do not really know, or can really comprehend so far, about Tenet, one thing that is clear is how the plot seems to involve the reversal of time. Fittingly, yet unfortunately so, time really does seems to be going in reverse for Christopher Nolan’s latest mind bender.