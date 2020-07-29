6 Marvel Characters Daveed Diggs Would Be Perfect To Play

Patriot

Another character who has been teased to make a live action debut in the MCU at some point is Patriot, who is not to be confused with Super-Patriot, whom Wyatt Russell's character in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was once known as in the comics. Coincidentally, the upcoming Disney+ exclusive series is where we may expect to see the Captain America-esque alter ego of Elijah Bradley, as his Captain America-esque grandfather Isaiah is reportedly said to play a role of some sort in Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) evolution to take the place of Cap. That news strongly suggests that Elijah could, and honestly should, be involved, and even if Daveed Diggs is a bit older than the traditional depiction of the Young Avengers member, he could totally pass as, at least, 21.