What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Bill Murray

Groundhog Day (Netflix)

Most people’s worst nightmare comes true in the 1993 movie Groundhog Day. In the film, Murray plays a grumpy weatherman who is forced to live the same day over and over again. Like any good movie with the time loop concept, he can’t break the loop until he does things right. Andie MacDowell stars alongside Bill Murray.

Why It’s A Good Option for Bill Murray Fans: Groundhog Day is one of Murray’s most well known and beloved movies. It’s a hilarious film that highlights his signature style of comedy, and the ability to make funny and heartfelt characters. Groundhog Day is a comedy classic that many people gladly watch over and over again.

