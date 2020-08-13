Great Free Movies Available To Stream Right Now

Leave a Comment
Are you tired of hearing from your friends about all the great movies on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or any of the other streaming platforms that you cannot afford? There are actually some great free movie options streaming among a variety of streaming platforms out there.
Now, to be honest, this is hardly an inside scoop, as streaming platforms that do not require any payment or subscription (such as Tubi, IMDbTV, and Vudu) are nothing new. In fact, any devoted movie lover probably seeks them out often in hopes to get more bang out of their movie binge and for no buck at all. The catch, of course, is that, given how little these films cost to the provider, a viewer is quite likely to come across soulless parodies, blockbuster rip-offs, and perhaps an occasional Pauly Shore “classic” here and there.
However, do not let that (and the fact that you will be required to sit through a couple of ad breaks - inserted at very appropriate times) be a reason to discourage you from using these wonderful services, especially with the number of high quality films available to watch now. The follow are just some of the best movies we found that you watch online right now for free.
The Cable Guy (IMDb TV)
After a recently dumped man (Matthew Broderick) rejects a lonely cable installer's (Jim Carrey) interest having a friendship, suddenly, not having free cable becomes the least of his worries as the title character of The Cable Guy engages in a plan to completely ruin his life in this darkly comic 1996 gem from director Ben Stiller.
Stream The Cable Guy on IMDb TV here.
Carol (Tubi)
In 1950s New York, a young department store clerk (Rooney Mara) finds herself falling for an older woman (Cate Blanchett in the title role) in director Todd Haynes' beautifully executed tale of forbidden love, adapted from Patricia Highsmith's novel The Price of Salt and simply retitled Carol, which earned six Academy Award nominations, including one for each of the two lead actresses.
Stream Carol on Tubi here.
Eat Pray Love (IMDb TV)
Inspired by Elizabeth GIlbert's memoir of the same name, the inspiring, romantic Eat Pray Love stars Academy Award winner Julia Roberts as the author, who endures a painful divorce and embarks on a trip around the world in search of love, happiness, and herself.
Stream Eat Pray Love on IMDb TV here.
Frailty (Vudu)
The late Bill Paxton's feature-length directorial debut, Frailty, stars Matthew McConaughey a Texan who recounts being raised by his murderous, religious fanatic father (Paxton) to a federal agent (Powers Boothe) in this overlooked horror gem with a twist ending that even shocked Stephen King enough to earn his endorsement.
Stream Frailty on Vudu here.
Coherence (Tubi, Vudu, Crackle)
A group of four couples meet for a dinner party as a comet is said to be passing over their town, which inexplicably proves to be the cause of one strange, paranoia-fueled night, which is all I am willing to reveal about Coherence, a sci-fi brainteaser of simple set-up but grand execution that may have you seeing double.
Hell Or High Water (IMDb TV)
A pair of mismatched brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) are hunted by a pair of mismatched Texas Rangers, one of whom is nearing retirement (Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham) as they attempt to save the family ranch with a series of problematic bank robberies in Hell of High Water, a powerful morality tale from writer Taylor Sheridan, which received four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
Stream Hell or High Water on IMDb TV here.
High Fidelity (IMDb TV)
A club DJ turned record store owner (John Cusack) breaks the fourth wall to present the Top Five breakups of his life, all while enduring a recent split from his lawyer lover (Iben Hjejle) in High Fidelity, director Stephen Frears’ quirky, fun adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel that succeeds as a music obsessive’s cinematic dream come true.
Stream High Fidelity on IMDb TV here.
The Host (Tubi)
A family risks life and limb to rescue their daughter from a large, unidentifiable creature originating from Seoul's Han River in The Host, a modern, Korean creature feature classic from the Academy Award-winning director of Parasite, Bong Joon-ho.
Stream The Host on Tubi here.
I Am Not Your Negro (Tubi, YouTube)
Director Raoul Peck's Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro adapts James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript Remember This House, traces his own history with the Civil Rights movement, and also, astonishingly, sheds light on racial tension of the modern era, all through the late author's words, read by Samuel L. Jackson.
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (IMDb TV)
A pair of close-knit, but dimly lit, best friends (Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino) attempt to fool their old classmates into believing they are successful in Romy and Michele's High School, a fun cult classic from 1997.
Stream Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion on IMDb TV here.
Life Of Pi (IMDb TV)
An Indian man (the late Irrfan Khan) tells a young writer (Rafe Spall) the astonishing story of his fight for survival as a teenager (Suraj Sharma) adrift at sea with a Bengal Tiger in Life of Pi, a visually brilliant, inspirational story from director Ang Lee.
Stream Life of Pi on IMDb TV here.
The Intouchables (Tubi)
This French-language film chronicles the true story of a wealthy quadriplegic (François Cluzet) and his friendship with the poor young man (Omar Sy) whom he hires as his caregiver in The Intouchables, which served as the basis for the American 2017 film The Upside.
Stream The Intouchables on Tubi here.
It Follows (Tubi)
A college student (Maika Monroe) inherits a curse that makes her the target of an unstoppable, supernatural entity which can only passed on through sexual intercourse in It Follows, a masterfully suspenseful horror masterpiece from writer and director David Robert Mitchell.
Stream It Follows on Tubi here.
John Dies At The End (Tubi)
Based on the book by David Wong, John Dies at the End follows two college dropouts who unfortunately become humanity's last hope against the influence of a drug known as Soy Sauce, which guarantees an interdimensional experience that does not always end well for its users in this hilariously bizarre trip from Phantasm director Don Coscarelli that, despite what the title may suggest, is unlike anything you might expect.
Stream John Dies at the End on Tubi here.
Legends Of The Fall (Tubi)
In 1994 World War I-era drama Legends of the Fall, Brad Pitt stars as one of three brothers whose relationship is tested when two of them fall in love with the younger, late brother's fiancée.
Stream Legends of the Fall on Tubi here.
Memento (IMDb TV)
A former insurance investigator (Guy Pearce) suffering from a debilitating short term memory disorder searches for the person who killed his wife in Memento Christopher Nolan's mind-bending crime thriller brilliant told in reverse.
Stream Memento on IMDb TV here.
Sherlock Holmes (IMDb TV)
Robert Downey Jr. gives a Golden Globe-winning performance as the titular detective of Sherlock Holmes, opposite an equally dazzling Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, in director Guy Ritchie's action reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most iconic creation.
Stream Sherlock Holmes on IMDb TV here.
Monster (Tubi, IMDb TV, Vudu)
This gripping true story from writer and director Patty Jenkins stars an unrecognizable Charlize Theron in infamous sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster, the film that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2004.
Stream Monster on Tubi here, on IMDbTV here, or on Vudu here.
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (IMDb TV)
George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson star as a trio of escaped convicts seeking refuge in O Brother, Where Art Thou?, Joel and Ethan Coen's rewrite of Homer's The Odyssey set in 1930s Mississippi with Grammy winning soundtrack.
Stream O Brother, Where Art Thou? on IMDb TV here.
Seabiscuit (Tubi)
A car manufacturer (Jeff Bridges) tries to make it in the world of racing with a slightly defected horse called Seabiscuit and the young jockey (Tobey Maguire) he selects to ride him in this inspiring, Depression-era true story.
Stream Seabiscuit on Tubi here.
Taxi Driver (IMDb TV)
A insomniac former soldier (Robert De Niro) begins to fall prey to his own violent tendencies while working as a New York City cabbie in Taxi Driver, a brutal indictment on toxic masculinity from director Martin Scorsese.
Stream it on IMDb TV here.
Sing Street (Tubi)
To impress his crush and escape his humdrum home life, a young teen forms the titular band of Sing Street, a Golden Globe-nominated musical set in 1980s Dublin.
Stream Sing Street on Tubi here.
What do you think? Have we covered all the best free movies from all the best free streaming platforms, or are we mission out on a few that would have been purchasing if we did not have the free option?