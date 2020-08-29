Upcoming John Cena Movies, WWE Events And More

In the wake of F9's delay, longtime members of the cast sent out reassuring messages about the new release date, as did John Cena, who was set to make his debut in the franchise with its ninth main entry. And who knows, maybe Tyrese Gibson was right when he said that pushing the movie's release back a year was a good thing, even if it means we have to wait even longer to see that surprise cameo Vin Diesel was teasing shortly after the announcement was made. I know it's wishful thinking, but what if it's Dwayne Johnson's Luke Hobbs coming back to get revenge on John Cena's Jakob Toretto, continuing the wrestlers-turned-actors WWE feud from 2011-2013.