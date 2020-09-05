Superman's Live-Action Costumes In Movies And Television, Ranked

By that I mean, for instance, the shot of Henry Cavill wearing the famous black suit in the Justice League Snyder Cut teaser probably would leave some of the more casual superhero movie audiences a little puzzled if they had never seen Clark Kent wear it in the comics after his post-Doomsday resurrection. I, for one, would probably choose that as the greatest live action Superman costume to ever hit the screen, big or small. Of course, that is not the one we were given in the original theatrical cut, an unforgivable broken promise in the eyes of many, so until the new version’s official HBO Max release, it will have remain to off the following list.