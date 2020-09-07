6 Marvel Characters Noah Centineo Would Be Perfect To Play

The Beyonder

On the other hand, if a rich complexity would be an especially important trait to convince Noah Centineo to play a villain, he should look no further than the Beyonder, who even bears a slight resemblance to the actor. Most may cite Galactus as the natural successor to Thanos as the MCU’s next big bad, but I would argue a more interesting and surprising choice would be this being, who happens to be the [sentient manifestation of an entire reality](https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Beyonder_(Earth-616). Not only is this the kind of high-concept sci-fi we do not see enough of in comic book movies, but who could refuse playing god-like tyrant whose fascinating with the worth of humans inspires him to see what they are really made of in gladiator-style death matches?