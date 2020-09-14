11 Joseph Gordon-Levitt Movies To Watch Streaming Right Now

Joseph Gordon-Levitt was already a star when 10 Things I Hate About You came out in the middle of his run on 3rd Rock from the Sun, but his take on a hapless Cameron trying his damnedest to find true love was a sign of things to come for him in the world of romantic comedies, even if he did everything he could to try and get out of the role.

Stream 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+ here.