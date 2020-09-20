Upcoming Zendaya Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Spider-Man Star

If it hasn't become clear yet, Zendaya is becoming one of our biggest up-and-coming superstars. The young actress/musician has proven her talents on screens both big and small — be it the MCU or Euphoria — and that's not expected to change anytime soon. Once a Disney Channel star, the one-name star moved on to high profile projects like The Greatest Showman, Smallfoot, and the upcoming Dune, and her profile is only growing from there.

When it comes to the future, Zendaya certainly has a few noteworthy projects in the works, as well as some other titles with her memorable name attached. It's unclear when (or if) all these movies and shows are still planning to move forward in our current COVID-19 world. But if you're a fan of Zendaya and you want to know what she has on the docket in the near future, we're here to help.