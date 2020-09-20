Upcoming Zendaya Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Spider-Man Star

Leave a Comment
If it hasn't become clear yet, Zendaya is becoming one of our biggest up-and-coming superstars. The young actress/musician has proven her talents on screens both big and small — be it the MCU or Euphoria — and that's not expected to change anytime soon. Once a Disney Channel star, the one-name star moved on to high profile projects like The Greatest Showman, Smallfoot, and the upcoming Dune, and her profile is only growing from there.
When it comes to the future, Zendaya certainly has a few noteworthy projects in the works, as well as some other titles with her memorable name attached. It's unclear when (or if) all these movies and shows are still planning to move forward in our current COVID-19 world. But if you're a fan of Zendaya and you want to know what she has on the docket in the near future, we're here to help.
Dune - December 18th, 2020 (Post-Production)
Dune, Frank Herbert's massive tome of a novel, hasn't found the easiest filmmaking processes. There's even a whole documentary about one famous filmmaker's failed attempt to bring it to the silver screen. David Lynch succeeded — if to mixed results — with his 1984 film, but now Denis Villeneuve will make an admirable attempt to bring Herbert's words to the screen.
With an all-star cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Charlotte Rampling in addition to Zendaya, Dune is set to be another enormous blockbuster from the revered director, though it's hard to know if we'll actually get a chance to see it this year. While we got our first glimpse at footage courtesy of an intriguing new trailer, the movie's release date, December 18th, is tentative in a fluid release calendar.
Dune is reportedly in post-production. It might be nearly finished, depending on how much work is left on the special effects. But even if it's ready by the year's end, it's hard to know if Warner Bros. will actually stick to their late December prospects. Their unbridled confidence in releasing Tenet earlier this summer wasn't the most financially lucrative option, which led to Wonder Woman 84 being pushed to a later date. While WB hasn't officially announced if Dune is still set for December, it's hard to believe that any studio would release two of their biggest films at the same time — in a pandemic, no less. Stranger things have happened, but Dune could very well end up being pushed back to 2021. In any case, many fans are intrigued to see Zendaya play Chani, a mysterious Freman woman who's also Timothee Chalamet's love interest, which only required four days of filming.
Malcolm & Marie - TBA 2020/2021 (Post-Production)
During this global pandemic, where many movie and TV productions are currently shut down in order to try to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several actors, moviemakers, and other professionals have opted to stay home and divert their time elsewhere as the state of the industry remains uncertain.
During this unprecedented time, many professionals (presumably) lied around on their couch, munched on some snacks, and caught up on shows like Tiger King and Ozark while they waited for things to return to normal (if they go back to normal anytime soon). But that wasn't the case for Zendaya and writer/director Sam Levinson. When production on Season 2 of HBO's Euphoria shut down in the middle of March, the actress and showrunner found themselves with a lot more free time on their hands. But they didn't want to sit around twiddling their thumbs.
Instead, as Deadline reported, Zendaya asked Sam Levinson if he could write and direct a movie during quarantine. Within a mere six days, he cranked out the script for Malcolm & Marie, an intimate romantic drama starring Zendaya and John David Washington. The quickly-made film was made completely in secret, and it was only announced after filming was completed. The set took extreme precautions, as they've noted, which resulted in a smaller, more enclosed production crew. It was also later revealed that Malcolm & Marie was shot in 35mm. Only a few months after the mysterious project was announced, Netflix stepped up and paid $30 million for the distribution rights. The unexpected new movie is noteworthy for being one of the first films written, shot, edited, and possibly even completed in a post-COVID world. Malcolm & Marie is expected to come out either later this year or sometime next year.
Euphoria Season 2 - TBA 2021 (Pre-Production/Filming)
In HBO's provocative teen drama series Euphoria, Zendaya gives what might arguably be her best performance to date as Rue, a recovering drug addict trying to find her place in the world while navigating the challenges of high school in the modern era. The actress has earned some of the best reviews of her career for this demanding role in this headline-catching series, and the show has definitely helped to boost her ever-growing profile as she continues to find success in film and on television. While there are many TV lovers who are eager to discover what happens next when the show airs its second season, they'll ultimately need to wait a little while longer. The earliest this season will arrive is 2021, and that's assuming that more TV shows will be allowed to start their production schedules again in the near future.
The show has already been renewed for a second season, and the scripts should be completed as it was reportedly already in the first days of shooting earlier this year before COVID-19 shut down production. At the moment, it's left unclear when filming is expected to resume, which might mean that Season 2 won't come out for a little while. But rather than wait around and hope for the best, Zendaya and Sam Levinson opted to use this downtime to work on a completely separate project with the aforementioned Malcolm & Marie. If they were successfully able to film that secret movie during this intensive quarantine period, there's also a chance that they could navigate these tricky waters and film Euphoria's second season under similarly strict precautions and regulations. But it should be noted, at this moment, that nothing is confirmed (or even rumored) regarding this show's production restart date.
Finest Kind - TBA (Pre-Production)
Admittedly, development seems slow on Finest Kind. Announced back in 2018, this crime thriller is set to be written and directed by Brian Helgeland (A Knight's Tale, 42) and it follows two brothers who are pulled into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston. Perhaps that's not the most original plot synopsis, but in addition to Zendaya, the upcoming film is also set to star Jake Gyllenhaal. Ansel Elgort's name remains attached to the project, though it's unclear if he'll stay involved when the movie decides to move forward. If, of course, it moves forward at all.
With limited developments or updates on this project, it's hard to know if it's stalled or no longer happening. It's difficult to say in our current climate. But if it does happen and Zendaya and Gyllenhaal are still involved, it'll reunite these Spider-Man: Far From Home actors.
Spider-Man 3 - TBA 2022 (Announced)
When it comes to the continuously expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can typically (or, at least, usually) expect to see another sequel somewhere down the line. The superhero film franchise is always swelling with each additional inclusion into the moviemaking machine. That'll continue to be the case (almost certainly) whenever we get our next Spider-Man blockbuster. Will this third movie conclude a trilogy for our friendly neighborhood web-slinger? Or will he get another installment or two, not unlike Thor? The answer is left unclear.
At the moment, Spider-Man 3 hasn't been officially greenlit, so we're mostly just speculating. But, again, it's more-likely-than-not that it's happening. It's not a matter of if but when. Though, if you're hopeful, it could be as early as 2022.
Nowadays, most blockbusters as big as the Marvel productions are having difficulties finding safe, comfortable ways to start/restart production. So, it's hard to know when exactly will Spider-Man 3 follow Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home in this new MCU-interconnected Spider-Man trilogy. It's a big leap to assume that cameras will gear up to roll in 2021; 2022 or later is more likely.
With everything in this giant ship of a franchise interconnected, you must account for every Marvel movie or streaming show being pushed back and/or delayed in the uncertain future ahead. But keeping the humungous cliffhanger of Far From Home in mind, it'd be downright cruel to keep fans waiting too long to discover Peter Parker's next steps. When it comes to these standalone adventures, the supporting cast plays a big part in their admirably loose enjoyment factor. Zendaya's smart, scene-stealing portrayal of MJ remains a highlight.
A White Lie - TBA (Announced)
In early 2018, it was revealed that Zendaya would frontline A White Lie, a psychological thriller produced by Reese Witherspoon and inspired by the true story of Anita Hemmings, who became the first Black woman to attend Vassar College, an extremely exclusive school for women, by passing as white. When the project was announced, the forthcoming film became the subject of some criticism, which may or may not be the reason why we haven't much of anything about the movie since this article broke out. It's also possible that the busy schedules of both its star producer and its lead actress (as well as our current pandemic) might've had an impact on its looming production schedule. In any case, it's been a little over two years since we've gotten any official updates regarding this reported film, and it remains unclear where development is now.
Do you love Zendaya? Which upcoming release are you looking forward to the most? Please let us know in the comment section!