Black Is King And 11 Other Great Black Stories Streaming On Disney+

Beyoncé and Disney originally teamed up for 2019’s The Lion King live-action movie. She voiced adult Nala and helped give the movie its spirit. Along with starring in The Lion King, Beyoncé recorded an album specifically for the film, The Lion King: The Gift. Her movie Black is King is the film companion to the album. The movie is not only a tribute to The Lion King, but also to black stories.

Black is King is just one of the movies available on Disney+ that showcases stories about black characters. Here are some of the movies and TV Shows on Disney+ with black main characters that you should check out.