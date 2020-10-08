James Bond: Dr. No Bikini, AKA 'The Most Famous Bikini In The World,' Could Go For A Lot Of Money

Ursula Andress previously sold the Dr. No bikini at a London auction in 2001, although it only ended up going for a little over $45,200, approximately $6,000 less than what was predicted. Two decades later, it’s going for a much higher price and will soon be changing hands. Who knows, maybe the bikini will go for even higher than $500,000, but either way, this is certainly a prize for any James Bond fan who can afford it.