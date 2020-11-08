7 2020 Hulu Movies That You Really Need To Be Watching

Of course, the streaming service is also well-known for producing its own exclusive TV shows, such as the recently (and sadly) cancelled Stephen King-inspired anthology series Castle Rock or the Emmy-winning adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Yet, for those who only have so much time each night set aside for streaming and only so much patience to witness a story unfold, Hulu should have the quick, feature-length watch you crave. Whether your poison is fun, quirky romance or an informative non-fiction account of one artist’s crusade to make a difference in society, you may find it in the platform’s original films released this past year alone.

On the off chance that you have already binged through the 2020 installments of Into the Dark (Hulu’s exclusive collection of monthly Blumhouse-produced thrillers), allow us to give you a crash course on everything else that you might have missed. The following is a list of the additional new movies available to Hulu subscribers with an explanation of why they are worth your time, starting with, arguably, The Lonely Island’s greatest achievement since “D*ck in a Box.”