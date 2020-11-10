Upcoming Millie Bobby Brown Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Stranger Things Star

Audiences were originally supposed to see both the origins of King Kong and Godzilla as well as their earth-shattering showdown at various points in 2020, but a series of delays during production, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, forced Warner Bros. Pictures to routinely push back the project multiple times.

Before the latest postponement, Godzilla vs. Kong was supposed to drop in theaters on November 20, 2020, but Warner Bros. decided to play it safe and give the movie a pre-Memorial Day 2021 release in favor of what's become a ghost town of a holiday movie season. As the movie industry continues to grapple with the long-term effects of the ongoing pandemic, don't be surprised if this is moved once again. Let's just hope Godzilla and King Kong save enough strength for that new terrifying titan that was teased earlier this year.