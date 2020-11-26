Happiest Season Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before

At long last, Clea DuVall's holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season is finally streaming on Hulu, and the world is a much warmer, and more awkward place because of it. The movie, which centers on a young woman named Abby (Kristen Stewart) as she sets off to enjoy the holidays with her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), but as we all know by now, things become much more complicated than that. And while you have have seen the movie or are planning to, some are probably wondering where they've seen the Happiest Season cast before this laugh-fest of a Christmas comedy.

You've come to right place if you fall into that camp. With actors that have appeared in films like Titanic and shows like Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm, the Happiest Season cast is full of big-name and rising stars. Let's take a look at this cheery bunch.