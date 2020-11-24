How Star Wars Prepared Kelly Marie Tran For Her The Croods 2 Role

Stepping on to a movie set can be an incredible transportive experience. Sure, the reality is broken a little bit by the all of the filmmaking equipment and the people milling around in normal clothes, but special production design can easily whisk away your imagination and let you see yourself in a whole new world. One person who can tell you all about such an experience is Kelly Marie Tran, star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and it was actually something that she was able to implement into her performance in her newest movie, The Croods: A New Age.