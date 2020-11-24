Comments

Leave a Comment

news

How Star Wars Prepared Kelly Marie Tran For Her The Croods 2 Role

Dawn in The Croods A New Age and Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico in Star Wars the Last Jedi

Stepping on to a movie set can be an incredible transportive experience. Sure, the reality is broken a little bit by the all of the filmmaking equipment and the people milling around in normal clothes, but special production design can easily whisk away your imagination and let you see yourself in a whole new world. One person who can tell you all about such an experience is Kelly Marie Tran, star of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and it was actually something that she was able to implement into her performance in her newest movie, The Croods: A New Age.

With the animated sequel set to arrive in theaters in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, I had the wonderful pleasure of hopping on the phone with Kelly Marie Tran to talk her role and performance. In the movie she plays Dawn Betterman, a teenage girl who has spent her entire life sheltered from the dangers of the world behind a wall built by her parents (Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage). When Emma Stone’s Eep comes along, she inspires Dawn to live a bit more dangerously, and it was while performing scenes where the character is exposed to the outside world that Tran reflected on her time as Rose Tico in the Star Wars universe. Said the actress,

Dawn is someone who is from a very protected environment where she hasn't really experienced parts of the world, and then she meets Eep. And she gets to go out into the world and experience all of these things that almost feel, because it's the first time that she's experiencing them, she has this child-like wonder and everything feels really magical. And for me, that experience was me becoming a working actor, being able to walk around on the Star Wars set.

Obviously that’s not a specific experience that everybody can directly relate to, but it certainly is one that everybody can understand. Prior to being cast by Rian Johnson in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran’s credits primarily consisted of roles on episodes of various television shows and short-lived series, but being cast in Star Wars opened her life up to a whole new world – and that was something she could tap into when bringing Dawn to life for The Croods: A New Age.

Continuing, the actor explained that she really didn’t have to stretch too far in general when it came to playing the character, but that allowed her to feel a particular bond with her and deliver more for her performance. Said Tran,

I think that I feel this big kinship with Dawn because that is not so far away from me. I still very much feel that everything that I'm doing in terms of being able to work in this industry at all is attached to that sort of childlike wonder and magical quality that Dawn has.

Directed by Joel Crawford, The Croods: A New Age has a voice cast bursting at the seams with talent, as Kelly Marie Tran, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Emma Stone are included on a cast list that also includes Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Clark Duke, and Cloris Leachman. The film is hitting theaters this week – specifically on Wednesday, November 25 – and will be arriving on VOD in mid-December.

Up Next

The Croods: A New Age Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying
More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

The Croods: A New Age Review: A Cute, Colorful, Simple Sequel… With Some Unfortunate Timing reviews 9h The Croods: A New Age Review: A Cute, Colorful, Simple Sequel… With Some Unfortunate Timing Eric Eisenberg
Daisy Ridley Has Weighed In On The Gross Baby Yoda Moment Debate television 1d Daisy Ridley Has Weighed In On The Gross Baby Yoda Moment Debate Erik Swann
What Katee Sackhoff Thought About Working With Bryce Dallas Howard On The Mandalorian television 2d What Katee Sackhoff Thought About Working With Bryce Dallas Howard On The Mandalorian Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Happiest Season Nov 25, 2020 Happiest Season 8
The King's Man Feb 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
How Jeopardy Is Moving Forward With New Episodes Following Alex Trebek's Death TBD How Jeopardy Is Moving Forward With New Episodes Following Alex Trebek's Death Rating TBD
Jeremy Renner Has A Funny Take On Why Chris Hemsworth Should Really Have Been Sexiest Man Alive This Year TBD Jeremy Renner Has A Funny Take On Why Chris Hemsworth Should Really Have Been Sexiest Man Alive This Year Rating TBD
Home Alone Vs. Home Alone 2: Which Is Actually The Better Movie TBD Home Alone Vs. Home Alone 2: Which Is Actually The Better Movie Rating TBD
Umbrella Academy Showrunner Shared First Season 3 Premiere Detail, So Let The Speculation Begin TBD Umbrella Academy Showrunner Shared First Season 3 Premiere Detail, So Let The Speculation Begin Rating TBD
Brad Pitt Has Movie Nights With David Fincher All The Time, And They Sound Intense TBD Brad Pitt Has Movie Nights With David Fincher All The Time, And They Sound Intense Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information