Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In December 2020

It’s almost time to start breaking out your holiday finery, as November will soon give way to December. And with that particular time of year zooming into view, it’s time to wrap 2020 in style. Which means, Netflix is pulling out all the stops, much like their competitors, to finish the year with a bang. The lineup of movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix in December 2020 seem to be bringing some serious heat, with awards contenders and would-be blockbusters ready to head home throughout the month. If you want to see November 2020’s full rundown, take a look at the listing shared below. But now, let’s take a glimpse into the future, and see what Netflix has to offer in December.
Week of December 1
Angela's Christmas Wish - NETFLIX FILM – 12/1/20
The Holiday Movies That Made Us - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/1/20
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 12/1/20
3 Days to Kill (2014) – 12/1/20
50 First Dates (2004) – 12/1/20
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996) – 12/1/20
Angels & Demons (2009) – 12/1/20
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2 – 12/1/20
Chef (2014) – 12/1/20
The Da Vinci Code (2006) – 12/1/20
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) – 12/1/20
Effie Gray (2014) – 12/1/20
Gormiti: Season 1 – 12/1/20
The Happytime Murders (2018) – 12/1/20
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2 – 12/1/20
Jurassic Park (1993) – 12/1/20
Jurassic Park III (2001) – 12/1/20
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – 12/1/20
Little Nicky (2000) – 12/1/20
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) – 12/1/20
Monster House (2006) – 12/1/20
Peppermint (2018) – 12/1/20
Quigley Down Under (1990) – 12/1/20
Runaway Bride (1999) – 12/1/20
Super Wings: Season 3 – 12/1/20
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10 – 12/1/20
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2 – 12/1/20
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) – 12/1/20
Why Did I Get Married? (2007) - 12/1/20
Alien Worlds - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/2/20
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 12/2/20
Fierce - NETFLIX FILM – 12/2/20
Hazel Brugger: Tropical - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 12/2/20
Break - NETFLIX FILM – 12/3/20
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/3/20
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) - NETFLIX FILM – 12/3/20
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/4/20
Big Mouth: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/4/20
Bombay Rose - NETFLIX FILM – 12/4/20
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/4/20
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) - NETFLIX FILM – 12/4/20
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/4/20
Kings of Joburg: Season 1 – 12/4/20
Leyla Everlasting - NETFLIX FILM – 12/4/20
MANK - NETFLIX FILM – 12/4/20
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/4/20
Selena: The Series - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/4/20
Detention - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/5/20
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/5/20
Week of December 6
Ava (2020) – 12/7/20
Manhunt: Deadly Games – 12/7/20
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020) – 12/8/20
Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/8/20
Lovestruck in the City - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/8/20
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/8/20
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/8/20
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/8/20
Triple 9 (2016) – 12/8/20
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/9/20
The Big Show Show: Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/9/20
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) - NETFLIX FILM – 12/9/20
The Surgeon's Cut - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/9/20
Alice in Borderland - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/10/20
A Trash Truck Christmas - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/11/20
Canvas - NETFLIX FILM – 12/11/20
Giving Voice - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/11/20
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/11/20
The Prom - NETFLIX FILM – 12/11/20
Week of December 13
A California Christmas - NETFLIX FILM – 12/14/20
Hilda: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/14/20
Tiny Pretty Things - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/14/20
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2 – 12/15/20
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13 – 12/15/20
Grizzlies (2020) – 12/15/20
The Professor and the Madman (2019) – 12/15/20
Pup Academy: Season 2 – 12/15/20
Song Exploder: Volume 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/15/20
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2 – 12/15/20
Anitta: Made In Honorio - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/16/20
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/16/20
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/16/20
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013) – 12/16/20
Nocturnal Animals (2016) – 12/16/20
The Ripper - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY – 12/16/20
Run On - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/16/20
Vir Das: Outside In - The Lockdown Special - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/16/20
Braven (2018) – 12/17/20
Guest House (2020) – 12/18/20
Home for Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/18/20
Jeopardy! Champion Run V – 12/18/20
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI – 12/18/20
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament – 12/18/20
Jeopardy! College Championship – 12/18/20
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions – 12/18/20
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - NETFLIX FILM – 12/18/20
Sweet Home - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/18/20
Week of December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019) – 12/20/20
The Con Is On (2018) – 12/21/20
After We Collided (2020) – 12/22/20
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 12/22/20
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/22/20
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020) – 12/22/20
Timmy Time: Season 2 – 12/22/20
The Midnight Sky - NETFLIX FILM – 12/23/20
Your Name Engraved Herein - NETFLIX FILM – 12/23/20
Bridgerton - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/25/20
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) - NETFLIX FILM – 12/26/20
DNA - NETFLIX FILM – 12/26/20
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/26/20
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/26/20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone - NETFLIX FAMILY – 12/26/20
Week of December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1 – 12/27/20
Cops and Robbers - NETFLIX FILM – 12/28/20
Rango (2011) – 12/28/20
Dare Me: Season 1 – 12/29/20
Best Leftovers Ever! - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/30/20
Equinox - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/30/20
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise - NETFLIX ANIME – 12/30/20
Best of Stand-Up 2020 - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL – 12/31/20
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL – 12/31/20
December TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 18-20 - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Funny Boy
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For December 2020
Some pretty amazing original films are coming to Netflix in December 2020, and there’s no shortage of star power on display. Featuring the final film performance of the late Chadwick Boseman, and a commanding Viola Davis in the lead its ensemble, the feature adaptation of August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is ready to wow the crowd after a limited engagement in theaters. Also circling the ranks of critical and potential awards prestige is director David Fincher’s Mank, which chronicles the making of Citizen Kane from the eyes of one of its creators, screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman.) Though should you be looking for a fresh blockbuster, George Clooney has returned to the director’s chair with his new movie, The Midnight Sky, which sees him also playing a scientist trying to prevent a group of returning astronauts from coming home to a post-apocalyptic Earth.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For December 2020
Chronicling the life of late singer Selena Quintanilla, Selena: The Series digs deeper into the legacy of the tragically murdered Tejano singer, and the music she left behind. Balancing the scales of mood and tone are some holiday offerings that should make the season bright. Not only is Netflix bringing The Holiday Movies That Made Us to the table, but they’ve also got some more action in the tent of The Great British Baking Show, as the third season of their Holidays series will help put you in the mood for some festive culinary delights. So if you want to mix your dramatic viewing habits with a dose of cheer, or if you want to experience both in their own time, Netflix has you covered as always.
2020 is almost over, and all eyes will be trained on 2021 in the weeks to come. So we’ll see you again, around this time next month, to take a peek at the January 2021 lineup headed to Netflix. But be sure that you check this list twice before enjoying any particular titles, as everything you see is subject to change and availability. Stream responsibly, and don’t forget that if you want to see what the best and brightest of the November 2020 movie lineup looks like, you can check that out in the link below.