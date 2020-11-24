Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In December 2020

Netflix’s TV Highlights For December 2020

Chronicling the life of late singer Selena Quintanilla, Selena: The Series digs deeper into the legacy of the tragically murdered Tejano singer, and the music she left behind. Balancing the scales of mood and tone are some holiday offerings that should make the season bright. Not only is Netflix bringing The Holiday Movies That Made Us to the table, but they’ve also got some more action in the tent of The Great British Baking Show, as the third season of their Holidays series will help put you in the mood for some festive culinary delights. So if you want to mix your dramatic viewing habits with a dose of cheer, or if you want to experience both in their own time, Netflix has you covered as always.