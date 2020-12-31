Comments

Pom Klementieff Trolled Chris Pratt After He Won Marvel's Fantasy Football League

Pom Klementieff and Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy

Throughout football season, Marvel’s finest have been competing in a high-stakes fantasy league, with tens of thousands of dollars on the line for the charities they are each passionate about. After over three months of publicly and playfully trash talking one another to bring light to their good causes, the season was crowned to Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt this week. His co-star Pom Klementieff, a.k.a Mantis, is still going to get the last word though.

Pom Klementieff’s fantasy football team ended up in the lower half of the all-star bracket at 9th place out of 14, but she did manage to raise $20,000 for Time’s Up, which actively fights for women’s safety and equity. The actress, who is set to star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible installments, posted this tried-and-true troll to congratulate Chris Pratt:

Ah yes, the classic mistaken-for-another Chris joke. Hemsworth, Pratt, Evans and Pine are all scruffy and friendly A-list actors who have been in a comic book movie or two and just look alike. They get mistaken for each other on the street all the time, and Pom Klementieff decided to jab in the knife a little further in. In her Instagram update, she posted a cute picture of her reading in bed, with the title Hemsworth The One and Only across the cover with Chris Pratt’s face. The Chris battle never ends…

Chris Pratt won the AGBO Superhero League fair and square, and taking a donation of $190,000 to the Special Olympics Washington. It was a close one that ended with a head-to-head with Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, who joined the fantasy football team for the first time this year with his new Marvel buds. He ended up getting second place, but still won $150,000 for UNICEF Canada, an organization that gives back to kids. Here's how Pratt commemorated his win:

Even for the losers, there was still a lot of money to go around. The MCU’s neighborhood Spider-Man Tom Holland won the loser’s bracket with $70,000 raised for his family-owned charity Brother’s Trust and Team Reynolds, while Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, the Russo Bros, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Elizabeth Olsen all got $20k for their chosen charities. Throughout the fantasy football league, the MCU members took turns trash talking each other, with highlights including Paul Rudd making a music video to take a dig at RDJ and Simu Liu rapping a diss track about Ryan Reynolds.

Sadly, Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine didn’t get to defend his title as best Chris (and he totally gets my vote). Pine recently admitted that he thinks he’s the “underdog” in the Great Chris Debate and jokingly said he either needs to “step it up” or change his name. Either way we have Chrises upon Chrises in Hollywood and we wouldn't have it any other way... except, put Pine in coach! Star Trek 4 anyone?

Chris Pine Had A Longer Fight Scene In Wonder Woman 1984 And He Makes It Sound Awesome
