Upcoming Jason Sudeikis Movies And TV: Ted Lasso Season 2 And More

Formerly an SNL standout, Jason Sudeikis has been forging a different path throughout the past decade-plus. With notable starring roles in We're the Millers, Sleeping with Other People, Hall Pass, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, the Horrible Bosses movies, The Angry Birds franchiseand now AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, Sudeikis has only continued to branch out and prove his comedic and dramatic talents in a variety of leading parts.

Now, with his newest series, Sudeikis has earned some of his best reviews yet, while also continuing to establish his comedic talents as a writer and leading man. The future looks bright for the comedy star — particularly as Sudeikis has some exciting projects in store, including Ted Lasso Season 2 and 3. Here are the Jason Sudeikis movies and shows that you can look forward to seeing.