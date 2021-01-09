Upcoming Jason Sudeikis Movies And TV: Ted Lasso Season 2 And More

Leave a Comment
Formerly an SNL standout, Jason Sudeikis has been forging a different path throughout the past decade-plus. With notable starring roles in We're the Millers, Sleeping with Other People, Hall Pass, A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, the Horrible Bosses movies, The Angry Birds franchiseand now AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, Sudeikis has only continued to branch out and prove his comedic and dramatic talents in a variety of leading parts.
Now, with his newest series, Sudeikis has earned some of his best reviews yet, while also continuing to establish his comedic talents as a writer and leading man. The future looks bright for the comedy star — particularly as Sudeikis has some exciting projects in store, including Ted Lasso Season 2 and 3. Here are the Jason Sudeikis movies and shows that you can look forward to seeing.
Till Death - TBA (Post-Production)
We've seen Jason Sudeikis as a lighthearted goofball in the past. More often than not, the SNL star sticks to playing off his dry-witted comedic skills. But in recent years, Sudeikis has pushed himself and continued to expand his resume. Some of his dramatic efforts include Race, Tumbledown, The Book of Love, Downsizing, Driven, and Colossal, the latter of which remains his finest performance. Even Ted Lasso allows him to stretch his dramatic talents. Now, Sudeikis will play one of his most dramatic characters in Till Death, the crime drama-thriller from co-writer/director Aharon Keshales (Big Bad Wolves).
Also starring Evangeline Lilly and Shea Whigham, Till Death follows a convicted felon (Sudekis) who gets early parole after serving 12 years for armed robbery. After his release, Jimmy promises to give Annie (Lilly), his childhood love dying from cancer, the best year of her life. Alas, things won't be as simple as he hoped. That's definitely a darker premise than we're used to seeing from Sudeikis. Hopefully, he'll continue proving his range as a dramatic actor.
El Tonto - TBA (Post-Production)
What's going on with El Tonto, the feature screenwriting and directorial debut of Charlie Day? The upcoming comedy finished production back in late 2018, and since then, it's been left idling on the shelf. There's no word yet on when it's expected to come out or which studio might pick it up for distribution. But, one would think that it's a project of interest, based on the talented cast involved.
Alongside Charlie Day, El Tonto will also feature Kate Beckinsale, Edie Falco, John Malkovich, Jillian Bell, Ray Liotta, Ken Jeong, Adrien Brody, Dean Norris, Glenn Howerton, Randy Orton, and Jason Sudeikis, to name only a few notable stars attached. It's unclear what roles the supporting cast will play in the forthcoming film, but El Tonto follows a silent character known as The Fool (Day), i.e. "El Tonto," who becomes an accidental celebrity, only to lose it all thereafter. Certainly, that's a promising concept, as demonstrated by the high-profile talent involved in Day's cinematic passion project. When it will come out, though, is anyone's guess.
In any case, with Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day involved, El Tonto serves as a mini-Horrible Bosses reunion. Alas, it should be noted that Jason Bateman (seemingly) isn't attached to this project. Nevertheless, this is definitely on my radar, and I hope we can see it soon. It's possible that Day's always-busy schedule with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is preventing him from finishing the film. Hopefully, the delayed-release isn't indicative of the movie's quality. For now, though, El Tonto is currently left without a release date.
Ted Lasso Seasons 2 and 3 - TBA 2021 (Filming)
There were a lot of bad surprises in 2020, to say the least. But, one of the few good ones was the unexpectedly great critical and commercial success of AppleTV+'s Ted Lasso, the streaming sitcom starring Jason Sudeikis' NBC Sports character of the same name. When the show was first announced, many TV lovers were, understandably, quick to scoff at the thought of making an entire series based on a short-form character, from a series of commercials, no less!
But, when the program premiered, Ted Lasso became an instant hit, mixing humor and heart to provide one of the most richly rewarding and brightly lighthearted new shows of an immensely dark year. Seriously, who would've thought that Ted Lasso would be one of 2020's most acclaimed sitcoms? A lot of credit should be given to Sudeikis, both as an actor and show developer. He saw the unknown underdog potential of Ted Lasso, the character, and he made one of the most well-liked series of an otherwise rotten year.
Shortly after its digital premiere, AppleTV+ renewed Ted Lasso for a second season. Then, in October 2020, the company went ahead and renewed it for a third season, demonstrating their full confidence in this original program. While fellow co-developer Bill Lawrence claimed on the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends that Ted Lasso might only last three seasons in total, based on Jason Sudeikis' busy schedule, the Scrubs showrunner also admitted that he has a plan in place if the show can be extended. We'll have to wait to see what happens in Ted Lasso's future, but this is clearly a big hit for both the freshman streamer and the resistant funnyman.
Reportedly, Ted Lasso Season 2 entered production on January 4th, 2021, which suggests that the newest season will be ready before the year's end — if everything goes smoothly, of course. Naturally, there's no word yet on when Ted Lasso's third season is expected to start shooting.
Recent Jason Sudeikis Projects:
While Jason Sudeikis only has a few new movies and shows coming up, particularly as he remains busy with two upcoming seasons of Ted Lasso, the actor did pop up in a variety of projects throughout 2020. Outside of Ted Lasso's first season, Sudeikis lent his voice to the Audible series, Escape from Virtual Island. He also did voice work for an episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, where he played himself, and he can be seen in an episode of At Home with Amy Sedaris. Furthermore, Sudeikis could also be heard in the short film, Mouthpiece, where he voiced a saxophone.
Do you love Jason Sudeikis? Which upcoming project are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comment section below!