How To Watch Promising Young Woman Streaming

The buzz surrounding Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman is at an all-time high just weeks after it entered theaters. But for a large portion of the moviegoing population (at least in the United States), theaters remain closed, leaving many left out in the cold with no way of seeing Carey Mulligan’s performance as a revenge-driven woman on a mission to right the wrongs in her life. That will soon change, however, as you will soon be able to watch Promising Young Woman streaming in the very near future.

But where, when, and how will we be able to watch the movie that is generating Oscar buzz not only for its star, Carey Mulligan, but also Emerald Fennell for her role behind the camera and her dark and oddly funny script? Look no further because we have put together some quick information that will set you on your way to watching one of the most refreshing and original dark comedies in some time.