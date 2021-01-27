Old School, Legally Blonde And 10 Other College Movies And Where To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Quarantine has taken away plenty of normal everyday experiences, from a typical day at work to walking through the halls of school. But one thing I will never forgive it for is that it took away one of my last years of college, sadly. However, that doesn’t mean that all is lost, as there is this beautiful invention of film that has filled my sadness – the college movie.

That’s right, I’m talking about movies like Old School, Legally Blonde, Pitch Perfect, and much more. These are the films that got me through those nights in my apartment, slaving away to get my degree, as I could live vicariously through them without feeling like I was missing out on the real experience.

These are the best college movies for you to turn to in your time of need, and will surely get you through much of this tough period.