Kevin Hart Responds After Landing His Borderlands Role

Along with the adaptation of Borderlands, Kevin Hart has been securing role after role since 2020. He will reportedly appear in a remake of the John Candy-Steve Martin comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles with Will Smith. He will star in and produce the drama Fatherhood with Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery and Paul Reiser based on the memoir Two kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love. Hart will also headline the action-comedy The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The latter two films are set for release in 2021 with no official release date for Planes, Trains and Automobiles.