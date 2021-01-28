Kevin Hart Responds After Landing His Borderlands Role

Leave a Comment
For the past decade, Kevin Hart’s star has been on the rise. He is one of the few entertainers to make the tricky transition from being a stand-up comedian to one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors. Recently it was announced that the actor would be joining Cate Blanchett for the feature adaptation of the popular game Borderlands. After the recent casting announcement, Hart had a great response to joining the video game adaptation.
In recent years, Kevin Hart has graduated from doing mid-budget comedic films to headlining blockbuster franchises. He had managed to showcase his range outside of comedy with films such as The Upside. Hart also made a name for himself starring in film series such as Ride Along, Jumanji and The Secret Life of Pets. Now, the actor can add the film adaptation of Borderlands to his expanding resume. Upon his casting in the film, he took to Instagram to share the news. Here’s Hart's response to the casting announcement:
As seen in Kevin Hart’s Instagram post, he couldn’t contain his excitement over landing the Borderlands role. Hart has done a good job making sure each role he takes on propels his career to the next level, and his latest is another big moment in his acting career. Additionally, the actor/comedian recently scored a four-picture deal with Netflix.
In addition to Kevin Hart’s casting as Roland, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will also star in Borderlands as Lilith. But there are still at least two roles left to fill. The House with a Clock in Its Walls director Eli Roth will direct the video game adaptation based on a script by Emmy-winning writer Craig Mazin. There has been no production start or release date announced for the film.
Along with the adaptation of Borderlands, Kevin Hart has been securing role after role since 2020. He will reportedly appear in a remake of the John Candy-Steve Martin comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles with Will Smith. He will star in and produce the drama Fatherhood with Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery and Paul Reiser based on the memoir Two kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love. Hart will also headline the action-comedy The Man from Toronto with Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco. The latter two films are set for release in 2021 with no official release date for Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
By securing his latest role in Borderlands, Kevin Hart has pushed his career to a point where roles like this aren’t anomalies anymore. He has managed to shape an acting career many comedians would dream of. If you want to see more films featuring Hart, you can catch The Secret Life of Pets 2 on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.