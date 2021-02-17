Evan Peters: What To Watch On Streaming If You Like The Quicksilver Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Recently, I thought it might be fun to revisit the career of Evan Peters, one of the breakout stars of American Horror Story, but not for any particular reason. It especially has nothing to with his surprising turn as Quicksilver in the X-Men movies, even though I am very interested in taking another look at those. But, again, out of no specific cause.

Acting since he was a child, the now 34-year-old St. Louis native has established himself as one of the most versatile and charismatic talents of his generation by playing a vast plethora of unique individuals in equally unique projects. Even in his smallest roles, you can tell that his attention to character is always a priority of the utmost importance.