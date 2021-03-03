Mortal Kombat’s Joe Taslim: 7 Movies To Watch Before His Portrayal Of Sub-Zero

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There is no getting around it, Sub-Zero is the most badass thing about the brutal first trailer from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, and that’s saying a lot considering everything that goes down (Scorpion and Kano get some props here) in the two-minute video. Seriously, everything from Sub-Zero freezing off Jax’s arms (giving us the Mortal Kombat 3 version of the iconic commando) to making a dagger out of Scorpion’s frozen blood has me all giddy like I'm playing Mortal Kombat for the first time all over again. And don’t even get me going about the way Joe Taslim’s version of the legendary and lethal ninja just wrecks dudes left and right.

But Joe Taslim's portrayal of Sub-Zero is just the latest in a long line of the stellar action movies where the Indonesian actor and martial artist has been given a chance to show off his skills. Just looking over his brief filmography you'll find titles like The Raid and The Night Comes for Us, two of the greatest action movies of the past decade. Let's take a look...