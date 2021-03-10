Netflix's Thunder Force: Premiere Date, Cast And 5 Quick Things We Know About Melissa McCarthy's Superhero Movie

Thunder Force’s Cast Includes Oscar Darlings, Comedians, And Marvel Movie Actors

In addition to Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (for Bridesmaids) and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (for The Help) as the leads, the cast of Thunder Force incorporates a number of versatile and familiar talents. Since the film is a comedy, we can be thankful to see Netflix regular Jason Bateman as a man with crab-like attributes and, also being a superhero flick, it is cool to see Ant-Man’s Bobby Cannavale and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’s Pom Klementieff abandon their more heroic MCU reputations to play villains this time.

Fellow Oscar winner Melissa Leo is no stranger to comedy or Netflix (having killed both birds with a Bojack Horseman guest spot), but is making her superhero movie debut with Thunder Force. Also appearing in supporting roles are Chicago Fire star Melissa Ponzio, Sarah Baker (best known as Zach Galifianakis’ wife in The Campaign), and 23-year-old Tyrel Jackson Williams, who earned his superhero actor certification on the Disney XD show Lab Rats.