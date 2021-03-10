Netflix’s Metal Lords: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Heavy Metal Movie From D.B. Weiss

It has been nearly two years since D.B Weiss (and David Benioff) became persona non grata in the eyes of millions of diehard Game of Thrones fans, but the Primetime Emmy Award-winning writer and television producer will soon enter a new area with a smaller, yet extremely vocal fandom. At some point in the near future we'll be able to see Weiss’ Netflix original film, titled Metal Lords, which follows a group of high school students with one love and one love only: heavy metal.

Not to be confused with Jonas Åkerlund’s 2019 thriller about the Norwegian black metal scene, Lords of Chaos, or the actual lord of metal, the late Christopher Lee, Metal Lords sounds like it will be a little less dark than most movies that focus on the metal subculture. But, with a group of producers that includes one of the most influential guitarists of the past 30 years and a young cast led by one of Hollywood’s brightest up-and-comers, Metal Lords could very well earn a spot on the list of best metal movies. Here’s what we know about it so far…