Idris Elba’s Concrete Cowboy: Release Date, Cast, And 5 Other Things We Know About The Netflix Movie

We have seen Idris Elba run the streets of Baltimore on The Wire and keep the alleys and thoroughfares of London free of crime on Luther, but we’ll soon see the Golden Globe winner take on the urban sprawl of Philadelphia in the upcoming Netflix film Concrete Cowboy. In the coming-of-age drama about an estranged father and son bonding over urban horseback riding in one of the country’s most iconic cities, audiences will be introduced to a way of life not many know of, but a way that will surely inspire us all.

Below we will break down everything we know about Concrete Cowboy including its release date, cast, the story that inspired its creation, and why one of the film’s producers calls it “light in the midst of darkness.” Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Idris Elba urban cowboy movie.