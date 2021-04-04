While Being Handcuffed, Walt Disney World Guest Claims He Paid Too Much Money To Be Arrested

There are three things I undeniably understand and understood about Walt Disney World even before the pandemic. First, vacations there aren’t cheap. Secondly, even pre-pandemic there were lots of little rules to follow. Third, you need to prepare for the trip and understand how everything from the rules to reservations work. Unfortunately, not everyone gets that memo and a Louisiana man recently learned the consequences firsthand when he was arrested after not following the safety rules in place and then neither leaving nor complying once told about the rules. As he was getting handcuffed, he even told officers he’d spent too much money on the vacation to actually be arrested.