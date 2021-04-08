Upcoming Amanda Seyfried Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Mean Girls Star

When it comes to musicals, comedies, or dramas, I’ve seen many actresses move from one genre to the next, but Amanda Seyfried is one that always comes to mind as one of the best. I’m sure many of us know her of the hilariously dumb Karen Smith from Mean Girls, but Amanda Seyfried is capable of many other genres. If you want to see her sing, check out the Mamma Mia! series, or the classic musical Les Miserables. If you want to see her in comedy, look no further than Ted 2, or A Million Ways to Die In The West.

If you want drama, check out one of her newest releases, Mank, by David Fincher. The film was recently nominated for several Academy Awards, including a Best Supporting Actress nod for Seyfried. However, what exactly does Amanda Seyfried have coming up in the next year? From thrillers to comedies, like Hulu’s Theranos series or Netflix’s 2021 films, this is everything Amanda Seyfried is working on right now.