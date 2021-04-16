Arlo The Alligator Boy Cast: Where You’ve Heard Or Seen The Actors Before

At this point you have either seen or at least heard about Arlo the Alligator Boy, the new animated Netflix movie from Ryan Crego that centers on a half-alligator/half-human who decides to leave the safety of his southern swamp for the hustle and bustle of New York City in order to find his long-lost father. And after watching the delightfully animated and fun-loving adventure story, you may be wondering where you’ve heard or seen the Arlo the Alligator Boy voice cast, especially after hearing some familiar voices.

There’s no need to get in arguments with your kids about Teeny Tiny Tony sounding like a certain Veep and Arrested Development star or if Arlo sounds like a former American Idol contestant or if Furlecia sounds like a certain podcaster and host of Queer Eye. Below is a breakdown of the Arlo the Alligator Boy voice cast and just about everywhere you’ve seen or heard them…